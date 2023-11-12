Disney to beta launch Disney+/Hulu, CEO Bob Iger wants parents ‘to prepare’

Disney ain't about just princes and princesses anymore. Apparently, they've decided to spice it up.

While as of now, Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN exist as separate apps, Bob wants to bundle up subscription products like a streaming platform.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For months, Disney CEO Bob Iger promised that there was something new in the books for Disney, as the company was trying to combine the catalogue of Disney and Hulu. It is time now!

Recently, Disney bought Hulu. In a call to the analysts, Bob revealed that from December, the new service will be beta-tested as a combined app with Hulu. In March 2024, both apps will be permanently combined as per Deadline.

According to the CEO, because of the addition of the Hulu catalogue, Disney is no longer just about children. It will have programs not intended for children, unlike the family-friendly original app.

“We are basically putting it in beta so that we can prepare parents, largely, to basically implement parental controls, because you’ll be able to access Hulu programming on the same app,” said Bob.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In short, if parents do not exercise parental control over their kids's viewing hours, they might end up seeing something they weren't supposed to.

While as of now, Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN exist as separate apps, Bob wants to bundle up subscription products like a streaming platform, to give the company more “upsell capabilities.”

SOCIAL MEDIA REACTION

Well, as expected this news has a mixed reaction from the viewers. While some are happy to have different kinds of options in one place, others are worried about their pockets.

"Aw yes I can finally watch Disney classics like family guy and the lion king in one place," praised an X user.

“That’s actually a super great idea,” added another.

“Let’s merge all the streaming apps into one, call it “cable”, and just restart the cycle all over again” quipped a user.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“even though you don’t have to pay for two streaming service now get ready for higher prices,” worried a user.

"This is an absolutely terrible idea

The amount of content on Hulu that should not be seen by kids using Disney+

….. 🤦🏽‍♂️🥴," pointed out another.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!