Disturbing bomb threat emailed to more than two dozen NYC synagogues and Jewish institutions

A shocking bomb threat was emailed to more than two dozen synagogues and Jewish institutions in New York City, as well as to temples upstate and on Long Island. “Hello, if you see this email just have notice of a bomb I have set inside of your building,” read the email sent Saturday, May 4, according to law enforcement sources, as reported by New York Post. Bomb threat emailed to over two dozen NYC synagogues and Jewish institutions (Pixabay)

“This isn’t a threat,” it said. “I have set a bomb in your building, you have a few hours to disarm or else blood will shatter everywhere.” The threat reportedly came from a group calling itself ‘Terrorizers111.’

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The threat targeted 14 Manhattan synagogues and Jewish centres, two in Brooklyn, and five in Queens, as well as two more upstate temples and one on Long Island. The New York Landmarks Conservancy received a similar threat.

The threats come at a time when there is increased antisemitism in the five boroughs and other places. Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters have set up anti-Israeli encampments on college campuses across the US amid the Hamas-Israel conflict.

Meanwhile, New York officials said the threats were unfounded. Investigators are now trying to trace who sent them.

‘We will not tolerate individuals sowing fear & antisemitism’

US Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Jerry Nadler said at a press conference that they had spoken with the FBI about the investigation. "I asked them to make every effort to track down who did this," Schumer said, according to CBS News. "It's hard to do, because those who do it can often hide where their email is coming from, where their phone calls are coming from, in either case. But the FBI has had good success, it takes time, and they are able to track many of these bad people who do this kind of activity down and then go after them."

"The second I heard about the threats, your heart sinks, you hope it's a hoax. And in this case, thank God, it was," he said. "But that doesn't [negate] the fear, the trauma when synagogues and other houses of worship have to be evacuated. The fear and trauma when they have to be evacuated stays with the congregants, and people who go the next day wonder, 'Is it going to happen again, am I safe?'"

In a post on X, Governor Kathy Hochul wrote, “We are actively monitoring a number of bomb threats at synagogues in New York. Threats have been determined not to be credible, but we will not tolerate individuals sowing fear & antisemitism. Those responsible must be held accountable for their despicable actions.”