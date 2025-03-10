Does ‘sleepmaxxing’ work? Here's what experts are saying about viral TikTok trend

“Sleepmaxxing” is among the latest wellness trends to take social media by storm. Thought to improve one's sleep quality, it has become popular among TikTok users, millions of whom have shared their take on the trend. What is 'sleepmaxxing?' Does it work? Here's what experts are saying(Representational Image)

What is ‘sleepmaxxing’?

But what exactly is “sleepmaxxing?” The viral trend involves a series of bedtime rituals like taking melatonin supplements, wearing nasal dilators, using white noise generators, and other so-called “hacks” to optimise one's sleep quality.

Does ‘sleepmaxxing’ work? Experts weigh in on TikTok trend

While the is no singular origin of the trend, “sleepmaxxing” has seen a surge in popularity among social media users. Due to a lack of work-life balance and hectic schedules, many find it difficult to get enough sleep.

As sleep deprivation is widely linked to a plethora of health issues, netizens are rallying behind the latest wellness trend. But does it actually work? Here's what experts are saying:

Growing awareness about importance of sleep

“In the past, it was thought that sleep wasn’t important,” Dr. Jag Sunderram, professor of medicine at the Robert Wood Johnson Medical School at Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey, told CNN.

“I think the trend towards understanding that sleep is actually really important, the reason sleep is important and actually focusing on sleep is a good thing,” Sunderram added.

Exercise caution when following social media ‘hacks’

While some of the “hacks” promoted as part of the “sleepmaxxing” may be evidence-backed, others may prove to be detrimental to one's health. Taking supplements like melatonin and magnesium to improve sleep quality is a common practice as part of the rising trend.

However, one should consult their healthcare providers before starting any supplement. “Some medical conditions can worsen with magnesium supplement use,” Dr. Anita Shelgikar, director of the sleep medicine fellowship and clinical professor of neurology at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, told the outlet.

Experts also weighed in on the dangers of using nasal dilators or taping one's mouth while sleeping to promote or enhance breathing via the nose. “There is limited evidence on the benefits of mouth taping and I would be very careful — and even talk to your health care provider before attempting it,” sleep specialist Dr. Raj Dasgupta told CNN.

Interfering with one's natural breathing patterns may lead to dangerous health issues especially if the person has already existing underlying conditions. “If someone feels that difficulty with nasal breathing is impacting their sleep, they should talk with their healthcare professional,” Shelgikar said.

Sleep should not become a ‘chore’

Shelgikar highlighted the importance of keeping things simple to make sleep as restful as possible. “Sleepmaxxing can backfire if it turns what should be a restorative process into a high-pressure chore,” Shelgikar said. “For some individuals, being overly attentive to sleep optimization and sleep patterns every night can increase stress and worsen sleep over time.”