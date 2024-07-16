Can giving up eating cure illness faster? Wellness trend on grandparents' wisdom ignites debates over health benefits

The viral social media claim that fasting can cure illnesses has sparked widespread debate and curiosity where advocates of this practice often cite intermittent fasting and extended fasting as powerful tools for promoting overall health, weight loss and even reversing certain chronic conditions. Claiming that their grandparents rooted for the same and hence, lived a long life, these people argue that fasting can enhance autophagy, the body's natural process of cleaning out damaged cells and regenerating new ones, potentially leading to improved metabolic health and reduced inflammation but is it really true? Viral claim: Can fasting cure illnesses? Wellness trend on grandparents' wisdom ignites debates over health benefits (Image by storyset on Freepik)

Indian television actor Chhavi Mittal recently took to her Instagram handle and shared in a video how her mother told her about her grandfather, who passed away at 101 years, that he never took antibiotics every time he fell ill. He would rarely take a paracetamol but to cure himself, he would stop eating food under the logic that everything is related to the gut. So, he would allow the gut to heal and would bounce back in two days.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Subrata Das, HOD - Internal Medicine and Diabetology at Sakra World Hospital in Bengaluru, shared, “Consuming complete, nutrient-dense foods is critical for maintaining health and protecting the body from disease because their unique components function synergistically in ways that supplements cannot. The gut microbiome, which is a population of bacteria and other microorganisms that live in the human digestive tract, is important for overall health.”

He revealed, “Maintaining a healthy balance of these bacteria, known as homeostasis, is critical. In contrast, an imbalance, known as dysbiosis, can contribute to chronic illnesses such as inflammatory bowel disease, obesity, cancer, and autism. The gut microbiome, which contains trillions of bacteria, viruses, and fungi, is essential for digesting and supporting immunological, heart, and brain functions. The gut microbiome, which is primarily found in the large intestine, includes more bacterial cells than human cells and effectively functions as an extra organ.”

Dr Subrata Das asserted, “A healthy diet can reduce the risk of diseases such as heart disease, diabetes, and certain cancers, and improve overall well-being. However, diet alone cannot replace medical treatment, as genetics, lifestyle, and environmental factors also play critical roles in health. Therefore, medical care remains essential for treating many conditions.”

Addressing whether enhancing gut health can replace antibiotics in disease treatment, Dr Rajeshwari Panda, HOD - Nutrition and Dietetics Department at Medicover Hospitals in Navi Mumbai, highlighted these points:

Not Taking Antibiotics:

Whether or not to take antibiotics when you're sick depends on the nature of the illness. Antibiotics are effective against bacterial infections but do not treat viral infections. Taking antibiotics unnecessarily can contribute to antibiotic resistance and disrupt the natural balance of bacteria in your body, including your gut microbiome. Therefore, it's important to follow medical advice and only take antibiotics when prescribed by a healthcare professional for bacterial infections that require them.

Diet During Illness:

It's generally recommended to continue eating a balanced diet, even when you're sick. Proper nutrition helps support your immune system and overall health. However, during certain illnesses, especially those affecting the gastrointestinal tract, you may need to adjust your diet. For example, if you have nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea, you might focus on consuming clear liquids or easily digestible foods until your symptoms improve. It's essential to stay hydrated and listen to your body's cues regarding food intake.

Gut Health and Disease:

The gut plays a crucial role in overall health, including immune function, digestion, and even mental health. While not every disease or sickness is directly related to the gut, the health of your gut microbiome can influence various aspects of your well-being. Factors such as diet, stress, medications, and lifestyle can impact gut health. Some conditions, like certain types of gastrointestinal infections or disorders, have clear connections to gut health. However, other illnesses may have more complex causes involving genetics, environmental factors, and overall immune system function.

Dr Rajeshwari Panda insisted, “While supporting your body's natural healing processes and maintaining gut health are important, the approach to managing illness should be individualised based on the specific condition and medical advice. It's essential to seek guidance from healthcare professionals to ensure you're taking appropriate steps to recover and maintain overall health.”

Medical experts caution that while some studies suggest potential benefits, fasting is not a one-size-fits-all solution and may not be suitable for everyone, particularly those with underlying health conditions. It is crucial to approach fasting with careful consideration and seek professional medical advice to ensure that it is done safely and effectively.