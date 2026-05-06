Does Tanner Horner have autism? What experts said during Athena Strand trial as former FedEx driver faces death penalty

Tanner Horner has been sentenced to death for the murder of Athena Strand. A North Texas jury took the decision on the brutal 2022 crime. The former FedEx driver had earlier pled guilty to murdering the 7-year-old after delivering her Christmas gift to her home in Texas.

Tanner Horner has been sentenced to death for the murder of Athena Strand. (AP)

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Her body was found two days after she'd gone missing. It was found in Paradise, near Fort Worth. Initially Tanner had said he accidentally hit her with his truck and panicked. However, later evidence contradicted this claim, including audio where Tanner could be heard telling Strand that he would ‘hurt’ her if she made any noise. Further, video also showed Strand unhurt while sitting in Tanner's vehicle.

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A relative of Strand told Tanner “You will face the wrath of God,” during a victim impact statement after the sentencing. However, during the trial, Horner's defense tried to avoid the death penalty by pointing to his autism, and argued that it reduced ‘moral blameworthiness’. They also argued Tanner had an alter-ego ‘Zero’ who would take over during stressful situations. Many commented on Tanner's autism as the death sentence was passed.

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{{^usCountry}} “The defense tried to blame autism and lead poisoning but a Texas jury just sent Tanner Horner to death row instead. Imagine kidnapping a 7-year-old girl while delivering her Christmas Barbies and expecting mercy. Texas doesn't play with child killers,” one remarked on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The defense tried to blame autism and lead poisoning but a Texas jury just sent Tanner Horner to death row instead. Imagine kidnapping a 7-year-old girl while delivering her Christmas Barbies and expecting mercy. Texas doesn't play with child killers,” one remarked on X. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Here's what experts said about Tanner Horner's autism. Tanner Horner autism: What experts said during trial {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here's what experts said about Tanner Horner's autism. Tanner Horner autism: What experts said during trial {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Dr. Eric Imhof, a forensic psychologist, was the first to take the stand. The medical expert noted that Horner had been diagnosed by him, and found to have Bipolar I disorder and generalized anxiety disorder. He also noted that Horner had a ‘lot of trauma’ in developmental history, which led to mental health difficulties, as per NBCDFW. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr. Eric Imhof, a forensic psychologist, was the first to take the stand. The medical expert noted that Horner had been diagnosed by him, and found to have Bipolar I disorder and generalized anxiety disorder. He also noted that Horner had a ‘lot of trauma’ in developmental history, which led to mental health difficulties, as per NBCDFW. {{/usCountry}}

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Imhof added that he did not diagnose Horner with antisocial personality disorder. However, he reported that his investigations into Horner's apparent alternate identity, Zero, did not yield any evidence of a multiple personality disorder.

Dr. Kim Spence, forensic psychiatrist, was the second expert to take the stand. Spence told jurors that Horner did meet the criteria for autism spectrum disorder. The medical expert pointed to Horner's troubled upbringing, which included his parents being incarcerated, which forced him to rely on his grandmother for care.

Spence was also asked if Horner's conditions directly caused the crime. The medical expert clearly said that they did not, but made for the possibility that they ‘certainly’ could have played a role.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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