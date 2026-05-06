Wendy Clemente: 5 things on Spokane, WA woman arrested for chasing kid on bike with car, trying to break into home

Wendy Clemente, a woman from Spokane, Washington has been accused of trying to run over a kid driving a dirt bike , with her car, and later trying to break into someone else's home. She's been accused of drunkenly driving on the sidewalk and the video of the incident has gone viral on social media .

Spokane County Sheriff's office released a statement after her arrest. “Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the report of a reckless driver who reportedly attempted to hit a juvenile on a dirt bike and later tried to enter the home of a separate victim. Deputies contacted the driver, who was believed to be impaired. She was arrested and booked into jail on felony and misdemeanor charges. Thankfully, no one was injured during this extremely dangerous incident,” they said of the case.

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Here's all you need to know about Wendy Clemente.