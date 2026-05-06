Florida woman arrested on cruelty charges after video shows puppy thrown and kicked on pavement

A Florida woman has been arrested after surveillance footage allegedly showed a small puppy being violently abused in Hillsborough County, according to an arrest affidavit cited by TMZ and local outlet KWCH. A veterinarian later determined the animal suffered a broken front leg and a nose injury. (Screenshot from video posted on X by TMZ)

Authorities identified the accused as 33-year-old Imania Davis, who now faces multiple felony charges.

According to KWCH, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office cameras (Real Time Crime Center surveillance) captured the incident outside an apartment complex in Tampa.

Allegations captured on video The footage shows Davis carrying a small dog and then throwing it onto asphalt twice, before kicking the animal when it approached her again.

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Investigators further allege she grabbed the dog by the scruff of its neck, swung it back and forth, and then hurled it approximately 10 feet, after which the animal landed near a roadside area.

The video has been described by authorities as disturbing, with deputies stating the dog appeared frightened and was left trembling on the ground.