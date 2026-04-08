Delhi Airport's stray dog missing incident: Wagging tails welcome or not? Animal rights activists vs frequent travellers

Brownie/Dholu is missing from T1 and Kaddu is missing from T3. The lady official who manages the security at the Delhi Airport seems to be prejudiced against dogs and continuously allows the airport community dogs to be mistreated and relocated. The dog bite complaint is false as Kaddu is a toothless 14-year-old who cannot bite even if she wishes to and there has never been any complaint against this friendly, harmless dog. If there was a complaint, airport should hv referred it to the municipality. Instead they used private contractors to capture friendly easy-to-target dogs. These untrained unauthorised personnel caught these two dogs in the most brutal fashion, tying up their legs, dragging by the neck. After they were exposed, the airport authorities are claiming that one dog has been returned, but where is the proof? We haven’t been able to locate him yet... Those claiming that airports are restricted public spaces must know that while others are just visitors at the airport, this place is home to the dogs who were born here and have lived here all their lives without creating any problem for anyone. They are all sterilised, vaccinated, healthy and harmless. As per the law, they cannot be removed. Ambika Shukla, animal rights activist and a trustee of People for Animals (PFA)