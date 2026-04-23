Hung Cao family: 5 things on wife April Lakata, kids, as vet becomes interim US Navy Secretary with John Phelan out

Hung Cao is stepping in as the interim Navy Secretary after the Pentagon announced the departure of John Phelan, who had the role up until this point. While an official cause of Phelan's departure was not given, Reuters reported citing a source that he had been fired. Hung Cao, interim Navy Secretary, is married and has children. (Facebook/Hung Cao)

Phelan's reported firing comes weeks after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth fired the Army’s top uniformed officer, Gen. Randy George. However, Cao will now be taking on the responsibilities. He is a 25-year Navy veteran who served in combat zones. Cao had run a failed US Senate bid against Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine in 2024. President Donald Trump had endorsed him in the Republican primaries.

Also Read | Why were Army Generals David Hodne and William Green fired after Randy George? What we know so far

Cao is known to take a tough stance against Communist ideology. He had compared Vietnam's communist regime during the Cold War to the Joe Biden administration. He had also said during his campaign “We are losing our country.” Cao had then added "You know it. But you also know that you can’t say it. We’re forced to say that wrong is right. We’re forced to lie.”

While he will be stepping into a new role at the Navy, here is all on Hung Cao's wife, children, and family.

Hung Cao: Wife, kids and family; all you need to know Hung Cao is married to wife, April Lakata. Here's all you need to know about her.