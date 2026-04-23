‘Why John Phelan was fired’: Navy Secretary's Trump, Iran posts in focus after Pentagon's call

The Pentagon announced on Wednesday that Navy Secretary John Phelan is leaving his job, only hours after it was reported that the 62-year-old was fired. While the Trump administration has not explained the reason behind the latest leadership move, the timing raises a lot of questions. This comes as the Navy is actively enforcing a blockade of Iranian ports and targeting vessels linked to Tehran during a fragile ceasefire. Former Secretary of the Navy John Phelan speaks, as President Donald Trump listens, at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club (AP)

Just a day before the announcement was made, Phelan had been publicly addressing sailors and defense industry leaders at the Navy’s annual conference in Washington, where he also spoke to reporters about his priorities.

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“Secretary of the Navy John C. Phelan is departing the administration, effective immediately. On behalf of the Secretary of War and Deputy Secretary of War, we are grateful to Secretary Phelan for his service to the Department and the United States Navy,” Sean Parnell posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“We wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Interim replacement named Hung Cao will now step in as acting Navy Secretary. A 25-year Navy veteran with combat experience, Cao previously ran for the US Senate in Virginia in 2024 but was unsuccessful in his bid against Tim Kaine.

During that campaign, Cao drew attention for his strong political messaging, including a video in which he said: “We are losing our country,” adding, “You know it. But you also know that you can’t say it. We’re forced to say that wrong is right. We’re forced to lie.”

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Phelan’s exit marks the first time a military service secretary has stepped down during Trump’s second term, but it follows a wider pattern of upheaval within the Defense Department. In recent weeks, Pete Hegseth has removed several senior leaders, including Army chief Randy George, along with multiple generals and admirals.

‘Why John Phelan was fired’ Several social media users asked the same question: “Why was John Phelan fired?” While we do not have a concrete answer yet, but the 62-year-old's X and Instagram posts are in focus.

On Tuesday, he posted: “The future fight isn’t manned or unmanned—it’s both, integrated and acting interchangeably. High-end platforms that command and endure anchor the force. But wars are won by speed, iterating in real time, and scaling combat power without delay. That’s why we are building a true high-low mix of frigates, small surface combatants, and fully integrated unmanned systems. Paired with platforms like the new frigate and MUSVs, we’re expanding sensing, distributing targeting, and increasing fires—without locking capability into a single hull. This is how we maintain control of the seas and project power where it matters.”