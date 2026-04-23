Darrell Sheets death: What Storage Wars star really thought about Trump; ‘proud to be American…’

Darrell Sheets, the fan-favorite reality TV star best known as "The Gambler" on A&E's Storage Wars has died at the age of 67, according to the reports of TMZ. Following news of his death, some of his past social media posts have resurfaced, including comments he made about Donald Trump over the years. Darrell Sheets’ old posts about Donald Trump resurface after his death. (X/ @DarrellGambler)

What did Darrell Sheets say about Donald Trump? Darrell Sheets often shared his thoughts on current events and Donald Trump was someone he mentioned more than once on social media over the years.

In February 2017, Sheets made a light joke about Trump shortly after he became president. He posted on X,

“Ok so yes I'm a trendsetter, now I've got trump copying me great #storagewars…”

By March 2018, his tone was a bit more serious. Speaking directly to Trump, he wrote:

“Sir the best part of being our leader is when it's over, hang in there you are just cleaning the bottom of a very dirty aquarium.”

Also Read: Darrell Sheets net worth: Exploring the massive fortune of Storage Wars star

Later, Sheets shared a more supportive message. He wrote:

"So proud to see @jentezen our next president hanging with Mr Trump proud to be a American…"

This post showed his support and pride for political figures he believed in.

Also Read: Darrell Sheets cause of death update: How did Storage Wars star die? First details out

What we know about his death According to TMZ, Sheets died after police in Lake Havasu in Arizona responded to his home at around 2am local time following a report of a deceased individual. And he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the cause of death was an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. His body was taken to the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Sheets had also faced health issues in the past, including a heart attack in March 2019 that required hospitalization and surgery, as per TMZ.

However, officials added that the case remains under investigation.