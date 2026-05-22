Don Jr, Bettina Anderson wedding hit with unfortunate family news amid postponment rumors

Donald Trump Jr. and socialite Bettina Anderson's wedding has been overshadowed by the difficult family news after reports emerged that Don Jr.’s ex-wife, Vanessa Trump, has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Vanessa Trump, Don Jr.'s ex-wife, shares her breast cancer diagnosis on Instagram, which coincides with her ex-husband Don Jr.'s upcoming wedding.(Photo by Cliff Hawkins / GETTY IMAGES) & Kenny Holston/Pool via REUTERS)

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This comes amid online conjecture around the date of the couple's wedding ceremony, as netizens wonder if Don Jr. and Anderson's wedding ceremony would be delayed due to President Donald Trump's uncertain presence.

According to Page Six, the couple is getting married on a private island in the Bahamas this Saturday.

Read more: Why Trump, Vanessa might skip Don Jr, Bettina Anderson's big Bahamas wedding. ‘Not good timing’

Vanessa Trump, diagnosed with Breast cancer

Vanessa Trump, on Wednesday, revealed on Instagram that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer and is undergoing treatment.

She wrote, “While this isn't news anyone expects, I'm working closely with my medical team on a treatment plan.”

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{{^usCountry}} Vanessa Trump requested solitude from the public as she concentrates on her health and recuperation after undergoing a medical operation earlier this week. She said, “I am staying focused and hopeful while surrounded by the love and support of my family, my kids, and those closest to me. Thank you for your kindness and support. It truly means more than I can express.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vanessa Trump requested solitude from the public as she concentrates on her health and recuperation after undergoing a medical operation earlier this week. She said, “I am staying focused and hopeful while surrounded by the love and support of my family, my kids, and those closest to me. Thank you for your kindness and support. It truly means more than I can express.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Vanessa and Don Jr. were married for more than a decade before divorcing in 2018. Despite the separation, the two have frequently appeared publicly supportive of one another while raising their children. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vanessa and Don Jr. were married for more than a decade before divorcing in 2018. Despite the separation, the two have frequently appeared publicly supportive of one another while raising their children. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The couple shares five kids from their marriage who are between the ages of 11 and 19. Kai Trump, their 19-year-old daughter, has a sizable social media following and is regularly seen with her grandfather at the White House. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The couple shares five kids from their marriage who are between the ages of 11 and 19. Kai Trump, their 19-year-old daughter, has a sizable social media following and is regularly seen with her grandfather at the White House. {{/usCountry}}

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Vanessa has recently made headlines after revealing that she has been dating American professional golfer Tiger Woods since last year.

Read more: Trump approval rating: Rising costs, Iran war costing POTUS months before midterms - New poll

The President's presence at the wedding is uncertain

Trump's presence at Don Jr. and Anderson's wedding is not guaranteed. During an Oval Office press conference, Trump said, “He’d like me to go, but it’s going to be just a small, little private affair, and I’m going to try and make it”

He said that it is “not good timing for me” and that he owes this uncertainty to “Everything called Iran and other things.”

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“That’s one I can’t win on. If I do attend, I get killed. If I don’t attend, I get killed,” Trump told the reporters.

He, however, sent the couple good wishes and said, “Hopefully they’re going to have a great marriage.”

The couple had been considering a White House wedding, but the optics of hosting an extravagant ceremony amid difficult times, such as the war with Iran, drove them to choose a smaller gathering.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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