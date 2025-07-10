Trump brushes off Iran's assassination threat with a ‘don't care’ attitude

Donald Trump has brushed off a chilling assassination threat from a senior Iranian official who warned that Trump might not even be safe sunbathing at his Mar-a-Lago estate. Donald Trump dismissed an assassination threat from Iranian official Javad Larijani. Photographer: Will Oliver/EPA/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

“Trump has done something that he can no longer sunbathe in Mar-a-Lago. As he lies there with his stomach to the sun, a small drone might hit him in the navel. It's very simple,” Javad Larijani, a senior advisor to Iran’s Supreme Leader, said during an Iranian state TV broadcast, per a Daily Mail report.

The threat comes just weeks after Grand Ayatollah Naser Makarem Shirazi issued a fatwa declaring Trump an “enemy of God.”

The cleric said: “Any cooperation or support for that enemy by Muslims or Islamic states is haram or forbidden,” adding that Muslims who suffer hardship in opposing such enemies would be “rewarded as a fighter in the way of God, God willing.”

“It’s been a long time. Maybe I was around seven or so,” Trump downplayed, laughing off the sunbathing comment. “I’m not too big into it.” He added, “Yeah, I guess it's a threat. I'm not sure it's a threat, actually, but perhaps it is.”

Secret Service responds to escalating Iran threats

While the Secret Service does not comment on specific threats, one official told Daily Mail, “We operate in a heightened and very dynamic threat environment, and the safety and security of the President and all of our protectees remains our highest priority.”

Trump has faced multiple threats from Iran before. In 2024, US intelligence warned of “real and specific threats” against him, particularly in the wake of the 2020 drone strike that killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

“I am surrounded by more men, guns, and weapons than I have ever seen before,” he posted on social media last year.

Tensions between Iran, Israel, and the U.S. have remained high following a joint Israeli-American air campaign against Iran’s nuclear facilities. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has publicly declared the strikes a success and met twice this week with Trump to discuss the regional fallout and the ongoing hostage crisis in Gaza.