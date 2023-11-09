Donald Trump calls GOP debate ‘unwatchable’ during rally in Florida

Despite the $250 million New York civil fraud trial, Donald Trump still hopes voters will send him back to the White House. The former US president decided to skip the third Republican Presidential Debate and held a rally of his own Wednesday night in Hialeah, Florida. He asked the crowd whether they all “did the right thing by not participating” while highlighting that the last GOP debate was the “lowest-ranked debate ever.” Trump dubbed his rivals “unwatchable” and called Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley, “Ron desanctimonious” and “bird brain” respectively. The ex-POTUS also addressed his ongoing trial, where his daughter Ivanka Trump testified last.

TOPSHOT - Former US President and 2024 Republican Presidential hopeful Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Ted Hendricks Stadium at Henry Milander Park in Hialeah, Florida, on November 8, 2023. (Photo by Ricardo ARDUENGO / AFP)(AFP)

This marks the third time Trump has opted to skip a Republican National Committee-sanctioned debate and hold an event of his own instead. During the GOP debate on November 8, the three Republicans DeSantis, Haley, and Vivek Ramaswamy went after one another while Trump chanted his own praises during the rally only ten miles away. “I’m standing in front of tens of thousands of people right now and it’s on television. That’s a hell of a lot harder to do than a debate,” the ex-president said. “Stop wasting time and resources trying to push weak and ineffective RINOS,” Trump added.

While addressing thousands of supporters at the Ted Hendricks stadium, Trump expressed his shock over the civil fraud case, calling it “stupid.” He said, “They indicted me can you believe it? My father and mother are looking down, how did that happen?” Moreover, he slammed Joe Biden's policies and remarked on his state of mind, citing mental confusion. Calling the current president “crooked,” Trump harshly imitated Biden's common gaffe of forgetting things. “What does MAGA stand for, Joe? Tell me. ‘I don’t know, I don’t know.’ We’ll ask him that during a debate: What does MAGA stand for? ‘I don’t know,” Trump said while imitating Biden.

Meanwhile, during the GOP debate, Ramaswamy compared his opponent Haley to “Dick Cheney in three-inch heels.” Trump's rally started off 30 minutes after the GOP debate. Arkansas Gov. and Trump's former White House assistant Sarah Huckabee Sanders introduced him onstage and declared her endorsement to him. The crowd was filled with MAGA caps and banners, along with placards that said “Florida is Trump Country.” As he spoke on, thousands chanted “USA!, USA!” The 45th president also called out some of the notable attendees at the rally- Ike Perlmutter, Jorge Masvidal, Laura Loomer, Roger Stone, Kari Lake, and Nestor Cortes as per the DailyMail.

