Trump's cherry tree removal row: Company working on DC golf course denies cutting trees gifted by Japan

President Donald Trump's dream project of overhauling the East Potomac Golf Links at East Potomac Park in Washington DC is coming under fire after a report of a cherry tree being felled.

President Donald Trump has been slammed online over a report of a cherry tree being felled during the East Potomac golf course overhaul. Image of the cherry trees used here is for representational purposes. (AP Photo, Unsplash)

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As per a Washington Post report, the National Park Service (NPS) is allegedly felling trees at the park, including one of the cherry trees from the Japanese-gifted grove. The report noted that about 60 trees were cut down.

Notably, Japan gifted the US a grove of cherry trees between 1909 and 1912, which was planted at southern end of the Hains Point at East Potomac Park. The new report has claimed the cherry tree near the 14th green of the Blue Course of the East Potomac Golf Links was felled.

Also Read | Did Trump cut down over 100-year-old cherry blossom trees in Washington DC for golf course? Details

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{{^usCountry}} This has led to severe backlash online against the Republican president. Trump's alleged cherry tree felling sparks backlash {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This has led to severe backlash online against the Republican president. Trump's alleged cherry tree felling sparks backlash {{/usCountry}}

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One person wrote on X “He dit it ! He dit it without permission. Trump administration just cut down historic cherry trees gifted to the United States by Japan in 1912, to expand the golf course, violating a federal judge’s order. This is scandalous and shameful!”. Notably, it was reported in May that a judge had told the government not to cut down over than 10 trees at the golf course, without first providing notice.

Meanwhile, another added “Trump just cut down cherry trees gifted to the united states by Japan in 1912. The court said he couldn't and he did it anyway. He testing the people to see what he can get away with.” Yet another said “Trump is now going after the DC Cherry Blossoms? They’re cutting cherry trees at East Potomac and calling it “maintenance.” One is already gone by the 14th green. A judge wanted notice before they took more than 10 trees down. Trump took more anyway. Maybe Trump just hates cherry blossoms. Does MAGA care yet?.”

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However, the company working on the golf course has denied cutting down the cherry tree. They issued a lengthy statement on their website.

Company working on golf course denies cutting cherry tree

RTEC Treecare, the company working on the golf course, has meanwhile, denied felling the cherry tree.

“RTEC did not remove any cherry trees at the East Potomac golf course. Our work was limited to the removal of identified hazard trees. The cherry tree removals referenced in a recent Washington Post article were not performed by RTEC, and incorrectly attributed to our company,” they wrote.

“We are a nonpartisan arboriculture company that has provided professional tree care services to government agencies, municipalities, commercial clients, and private property owners for more than 30 years. Throughout that time, we have worked with organizations across multiple administrations, regardless of political affiliation. Our focus remains the same on every project: safety, sound arboricultural practices, and responsible tree care,” the statement added.