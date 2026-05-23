Trump cognitive test: POTUS breaks down cognition testing questions, slams health concerns

President Donald Trump described the kind of questions he got for his cognitive tests, when speaking to an audience on Friday. Trump was speaking in New York when he shared details about the test that checks mental functioning or cognition.

President Donald Trump referred to his cognitive tests when speaking today.(AP Photo/Ryan Murphy)

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His remarks come at a time when there's been repeated concerns about the Republican president's health. Just today, Trump's remarks about him 'knowing' his son for a long time led to chatter about his health. However, the president and the White House have long maintained that all is well. Trump had earlier spoken about him ‘acing’ the cognitive test too, and asserted that all presidents and vice presidential candidates should take it.

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{{^usCountry}} Here's what Trump said about the questions on his cognitive test. Trump on cognitive test questions: Watch {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here's what Trump said about the questions on his cognitive test. Trump on cognitive test questions: Watch {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Trump said the test had difficult questions. “They had tough questions. You have a bear a snake, an elephant, and a horse—name the horse,” he could be heard saying in one clip. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump said the test had difficult questions. “They had tough questions. You have a bear a snake, an elephant, and a horse—name the horse,” he could be heard saying in one clip. {{/usCountry}}

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In another clip, he described that questions did get tougher than that, and slammed the New York Times' coverage of news of his cognitive tests. In 2020, NYT had published an article on what a cognitive test usually entails, noting that Trump had taken one. “To assess attention and concentration, subjects are read a list of five digits and asked to repeat them in the order they were provided and then in reverse order. The subjects also are asked to count backward from 100 in increments of 7,” the report had said.

“Other exercises include drawing a clock with the hands pointing to 11:10, and identifying a lion, rhino or camel. A perfect score is 30. A score from 26 to 30 is considered normal,” it had added.

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Presumably referring to this article, Trump said that the NYT had done a story on his cognitive test, but they'd only gone into the first question. They did not go into the later questions, the president claimed.

"Pick a number, sir. Okay. 203. Multiply times 9. Divide by 2. Add on 1,324. Subtract 1,292. Sir, multiply it out one more time by 19. What is the answer, sir?" Trump said, remembering what he was asked. “And I got it right!,” he replied.

“And the one doctor said, I've been doing this test for 20 years. I've never seen anybody ace it,” Trump further said. "So I've taken it and I've aced it all three times, I'll tell you. Because it is a positive thing. Nice to be smart!" he also said.

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Notably, Trump's focus on the cognitive tests comes after he'd questioned former president Joe Biden's competency, claiming that he was not aware of all things he was signing, blaming the autopen in the process. During the speech today, Trump hit out at his Democrat Party predecessor again.

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“Biden wouldn't even get the first question. I don't think he can get them! Which is the bear? Which is the horse?,” he said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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