Donald Trump dispels death rumors in delayed Oval Office speech: ‘Joe Biden would…’

President Donald Trump was asked about the wild rumors about his death that have been circulating over the past few weeks, as he spoke to reporters at the Oval Office on Tuesday afternoon. Trump initially said that he "didn't see" the reports but admitted that he was told about them. U.S. President Donald Trump smiles as he attends an event to announce that Space Force Command will move from Colorado to Alabama.(REUTERS)

He then went on to compare his situation to that of his predecessor, former President Joe Biden, and claimed that such rumors would never circulate when Joe Biden would not make public appearances for days.

"I didn't hear that one that's pretty serious. Well, it's fake news," Trump said.

"I have heard. It's sort of crazy, but last week, I did numerous news conferences, all successful," Trump continued. "They went very well, like this is going very well. And then I didn't do any for two days, and they said there must be something wrong with him."

"Biden wouldn't do him for months. You wouldn't see him. And nobody ever said there was ever anything wrong with him. And we know he wasn't in the greatest of shape," the 79-year-old added.

What Sparked Trump's Death Rumors

Donald Trump's death rumor has been one of the most discussed conspiracy theories over the past few weeks. It started with Trump's presidential schedule being empty for weeks as the President did not meet the press as usual.

Coming as it did on the backdrop of the White House announcing that Trump has been diagnosed with CVI, and the bruises on his hands and the swelling on his ankle were photographed.

However, the White House has maintained that President Trump is in "excellent condition" despite the recent diagnosis. As he said at the Oval Office on Tuesday, he was active on Truth Social all this time. Additionally, Trump was spotted at his Virginia golf club with his grandkids.