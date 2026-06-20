Donald Trump doubles down after Giorgia Meloni denies his 'begged for photo' claim: 'Asked over and over'

The US president also criticized Meloni's handling of Italy's relationship with Washington, claiming she had refused US requests related to military operations involving Iran.

Trump wrote that Meloni had asked "over and over" for a picture with him during the G7 summit in France. "Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni asked, over and over, for a picture with me during the G-7 meeting in France," Trump wrote.

In a Truth Social post on Saturday, Trump stood by his earlier remarks and launched fresh criticism of Meloni, further escalating a public dispute that has strained relations between the two leaders.

President Donald Trump has renewed his claim that Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni repeatedly asked to take a photograph with him during the G7 summit, days after the Italian leader dismissed the account as "completely made up."

"She wouldn’t even let us use Italy’s landing strips or runways, a great logistical inconvenience," Trump wrote. He further claimed that "after the United States defeated Iran militarily, she wants to be friends again in order to get her 'numbers up.' No thanks!!!"

Also Read: ‘Wanted picture with me so badly… felt sorry’: Trump says Meloni ‘begged’ for photo at G7; she fires back

Meloni called Trump's account 'completely made up' Trump's latest post follows comments he made in an interview with Italy's La7 television channel, where he alleged that Meloni had "begged" him for a photograph during the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains.

"She begged me to take a picture with her. She wanted a picture with me so badly," Trump said, according to a translated version of the interview. "I wouldn't have taken it, but I felt sorry for her."

Meloni swiftly rejected the claims.

"Donald Trump's statements are completely made up. I am frankly astonished," the Italian prime minister said in a statement. "I don't know why the president of the United States behaves like this toward his allies," she added, before asserting, "There is one thing he should remember: neither I nor Italy ever beg."

Also Read: Why are Trump and Italy's Meloni feuding? ‘She wanted a picture with me’ vs ‘he must remember one thing’

Italian officials condemn Trump's remarks The row has widened beyond the two leaders, with senior members of the Italian government criticizing Trump's comments.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani announced he had canceled a planned visit to the United States after Trump's remarks.

"The serious and offensive words of President Trump towards Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni offend all of Italy," Tajani wrote on X. He added that he had decided to cancel his scheduled trip to the US.

Giovanbattista Fazzolari, an undersecretary in Meloni's government, also criticized Trump, saying it was unclear "whether out of intent or ineptitude" the US president was damaging ties between the United States and Europe.

Trump and Meloni were previously regarded as close political allies, with Meloni becoming the only European leader to attend Trump's 2025 inauguration.