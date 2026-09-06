Donald Trump health update: Bruise on POTUS' hand sparks new speculations as photos surface

Fresh photographs showing a visible bruise on President Donald Trump's right hand have reignited online discussion about his health. The new pictures from Friday have renewed speculation across social media.

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Social media speculation

The latest images circulated widely on X, with users questioning whether the recurring discoloration signaled an underlying medical issue. Some claimed the bruising appeared darker than in previous appearances.

One widely shared post by Mario Nawfal asked users what they believed had caused the mark, alongside a close-up photograph of Trump's hand. “Here's a photo of Trump's hand from yesterday. What do you guys think this is?”

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{{^usCountry}} Another post by commentator Aaron Rupar described his bruise and wrote that it looked “absolutely awful.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another post by commentator Aaron Rupar described his bruise and wrote that it looked “absolutely awful.” {{/usCountry}}

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One user suggested the mark could be a golf-related callus. “Probably just the classic golf swing callus or maybe too much handshaking on the campaign trail, is that right, @grok,” the user wrote.

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Grok responded that the mark did not resemble a golf callus, which typically forms on the palm. Instead, it pointed to previous White House explanations linking the discoloration to frequent handshakes and daily aspirin use.

Also read: Did Trump fall again? Truth behind viral video amid fresh health concerns

What has Trump and White House previously said about the bruise?

The recurring bruise is not new. Trump has previously addressed questions about the mark during an interaction with reporters.

When asked about visible bruising on his hand, Trump said he had struck it against a table. He told the reporter that he applied cream to the area afterward. “I’m very good. I clipped it on the table. So I put a little—what do they call it—cream on it.”

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He also said he takes a high-dose aspirin daily because of heart health concerns and acknowledged that aspirin can make bruising more noticeable.

He said, “I would say take aspirin if you like your heart, but don’t take aspirin if you don’t want to have a little bruising. I take the big aspirin. And when you take the big aspirin, they tell you that you bruise. The doctors said, ‘You don’t have to take that, sir. You’'re very healthy.’ I said, ‘I’m not taking any chances.’ That’s one of the side effects of taking aspirin.”

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The White House has previously attributed similar bruising episodes to frequent handshakes combined with Trump's aspirin regimen. Aspirin acts as a blood thinner, making small bruises more visible, particularly in older adults.