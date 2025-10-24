Will they, won't they? Speculation over a Trump-Kim Jong un meeting grows

South Korea said Friday there was a “considerable” chance that US President Donald Trump could meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during his visit to the Korean Peninsula next week, fueling speculation about a possible revival of the two leaders’ once headline-grabbing diplomacy. US President Donald Trump, left, meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the North Korean side of the border at the village of Panmunjom in Demilitarized Zone, on June 30, 2019.(AP File)

“North Korea appears to be paying attention to the United States, and various signs suggest a considerable possibility of a meeting,” South Korea’s Unification Minister Chung Dong-young told reporters in Seoul.

Chung’s comments come as Trump prepares for his first trip to Asia since returning to the White House, with stops in Malaysia, Japan, and South Korea ahead of the October 31–November 1 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Seoul.

If the meeting takes place, it would be Trump and Kim’s first encounter in more than six years, and their fourth overall, since their last dramatic meeting at the inter-Korean border in June 2019, when Trump briefly stepped into North Korea in an unprecedented diplomatic gesture.

Growing signs but no confirmation

Neither Washington nor Pyongyang has confirmed any plans for a summit, but Chung’s remarks are the strongest indication yet from Seoul that backchannel communications or informal signals may be underway.

Ban Kil Joo, assistant professor at the Korea National Diplomatic Academy in Seoul, said recent developments, such as the suspension of civilian tours to Panmunjom and Kim’s positive references to his past dealings with Trump, “suggest that prospects for their meeting have increased.”

Still, analysts remain cautious. The last-minute nature of Trump’s 2019 border meeting has led some to speculate that a similar surprise could unfold, but others say North Korea’s changed strategic position makes another impromptu meeting unlikely.

Changed dynamics since their last summit

After their earlier diplomacy broke down over disputes on US-led sanctions, Kim accelerated the development of nuclear-capable missiles and strengthened ties with Russia and China — significantly boosting his leverage.

“Considering the current situation, it’s difficult to imagine Kim Jong Un coming over for talks,” said Kim Tae-hyung, professor at Seoul’s Soongsil University. “He’s no longer in a position where he urgently needs dialogue with Washington.”