Trump Mobile copying Obama's phone strategy? Here's how the two plans are different

President Donald Trump and his family announced a new line of business in partnership with three major US carriers. On Monday, the Trump Organization announced Trump Mobile, which will offer 5G service with an unlimited plan priced at $47.45 per month. Donald Trump (R) announced a new line of business - Trump Mobile(Getty Images via AFP)

Customers will also have an option to switch to Trump Mobile’s T1 Mobile service using their current phone. Trump Mobile plans to release the ‘T1 Phone’ in August. It has been described as ‘a sleek, gold smartphone engineered for performance and proudly designed and built in the United States for customers who expect the best from their mobile carrier’.

“Trump Mobile is going to change the game. We’re building on the movement to put America first, and we will deliver the highest levels of quality and service. Our company is based right here in the United States because we know it’s what our customers want and deserve," Trump Jr said in a statement.

Is Trump copying Obama's mobile strategy?

Lifeline Assistance, also known as 'Obama Phone'

A federal program, started in 1985 under Reagan and expanded to cell phones in 2008 under Bush, provides subsidized phone service to low-income Americans to ensure access to communication for jobs, emergencies, and connectivity, per factcheck.org. It gained the “Obama Phone” nickname due to its growth during Obama’s presidency (2009–2017), peaking at 20 million users, per obamaphone.com.

It offers a free basic smartphone with 250–unlimited minutes, texting, and limited data (hundreds of MBs, varying by provider like SafeLink Wireless), or a $9.25/month subsidy ($34.25 on Tribal lands) for phone or broadband.

“If while president, Obama came out with his own phone, y’all would lose your damn minds. Trump does it and you’re all,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“MAGA logic: When Obama gave people free phones it was bad. When Trump sells you a phone for $500 plus $600/yr service it is good. We live in the worst timeline. 🤡🤡🤡” another one added.