Trump Mobile released, T1 phone to be launched Sept 2025 | What do they offer?

US President Donald Trump's organisation has announced the launch of “Trump Mobile.” As per the announcement, this mobile service under the Trump organisation, signals an effort to court conservative consumers with a wireless service. Trump mobile is expected to provide unlimited texting, roadside assistance and other services(AP)

The self-branded mobile service aims to present itself as an alternative to major telecom providers. Meanwhile the T1 phone, which will be the organisations smartphone launch, will be released in September 2025.

What will Trump Mobile offer?

As per the initial reports, Trump organisation's Trump mobile aims to provide users with various benefits.

Some of these benefits are -

Unlimited texting

Telemedicine

Roadside assistance

Unlimited data

Unlimited talk

Mobile Hotspot

International Calling to 100 destinations, see details here

eSIM or Physical SIM

Based on the announcement, Trump Mobile will plan to introduce many products under the wireless service. The president's organisation has also stated that it will launch phones made in the United States, in addition to operating Trump Mobile's call centres in the country.

According to a public database, Bloomberg reported that DTTM Operations LLC, the entity that manages trademarks on behalf of the President, applied to use his name and the term T1 for telecom services.

This request covered mobile phones, cases, battery charges and wireless telephone services.

Trump Mobile is not the only service with the President's name. Earlier on, Trump's team announced its plans to launch a digital wallet to keep up with the cryptocurrency market.

This digital wallet pitch followed the release of the president's NFT collection, memecoins issued by him and First Lady Melania Trump, a Trump-branded stablecoin and a new Bitcoin-mining firm.