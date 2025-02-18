Trump Organisation’s licensed partner in India, Tribeca Developers, appoints Vaibhav Agarwal as executive director

Tribeca Developers, the licensed partner for the Trump Organisation in India, said on February 18 that it has appointed Vaibhav Agarwal as Executive Director to lead the company’s future capital market strategies, fundraising, and business development. Tribeca Developers, the licensed partner for the Trump Organisation in India, said on February 18 that it has appointed Vaibhav Agarwal as Executive Director.(Tribeca Developers)

The company said in its statement that with more than 22 years of experience in real estate finance, Agarwal brings expertise in structuring capital solutions, driving large-scale developments, and positioning companies for long-term growth.

"He has held leadership roles at Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd. as Chief Credit Officer – Construction Finance and at ICICI Bank as Zonal Credit Head – Construction, Realty & Funding Group, where he played a pivotal role in funding and scaling marquee real estate projects across India. He has built strong relationships within the finance industry, as well as with developers and regulators, enabling him to navigate complex financial landscapes effectively," the company statement added.

According to the company, Agarwal is a chartered accountant. His financial expertise, coupled with his sharp strategic vision, will play a critical role in scaling Tribeca’s portfolio and positioning it for its next major milestone—going public, the company said.

"Vaibhav’s leadership comes at a transformational moment for Tribeca. With his vast experience in real estate financing and deal-making, he will be instrumental in securing strategic partnerships and capital to fuel our next phase of growth. His appointment marks another key milestone for Tribeca as we continue to scale towards an eventual IPO, reinforcing our commitment to long-term value creation and market leadership," said Kalpesh Mehta, founder Tribeca Developers.

Vaibhav Agarwal said, "Joining Tribeca is an exciting opportunity to contribute to a brand that is redefining luxury real estate in India. Tribeca has built an exceptional reputation for world-class developments. I look forward to working with Kalpesh and the team to accelerate growth, forge strategic partnerships, and unlock new capital avenues.”

“With a strong track record of innovation and value creation, Tribeca is poised for its next expansion phase. My focus will be on strengthening our financial strategy, driving investor confidence, and positioning the company for sustained growth in the evolving real estate landscape," he said.

Tribeca Developers has real estate projects spread across Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune, and Delhi-NCR markets.