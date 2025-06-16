Did Donald Trump dial to ‘grossly incompetent’ Tim Walz after tragic Minnesota shooting?

US President Donald Trump on Sunday stated that he “may” dial Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota following a politically motivated killing that rocked the state. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, former President Donald Trump.(Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty, Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty)

Minnesota is in shock following two consecutive shootings. Minnesota state representative Melissa Hortman, a former speaker of the state house, and her husband Mark were shot and killed by a masked shooter posing as a police officer early Saturday, according to authorities. A state senator and his wife were also injured in the tragic shooting.

While denouncing the violence in an interview with Rachel Scott of ABC News, Trump referred to the Democratic Governor Walz as “grossly incompetent” and a “terrible governor”.

“Well, it's a terrible thing. I think he's a terrible governor. I think he's a grossly incompetent person. But I may, I may call him, I may call other people too,” Trump told Scott.

Vance Luther Boelter, 57, the suspected shooter, was arrested after over 40 hours manhunt.

The shootings, according to Walz, were an “act of targeted political violence.”

Also Read: Ivanka Trump's Father's Day message goes viral on: Did she mention dad Donald Trump this year?

Trump condemns Minnesota shooting

Trump denounced the violence soon after the incident.

“Such horrific violence will not be tolerated in the United States of America. God Bless the great people of Minnesota, a truly great place,” the President said.

According to a source close to Walz, the Minnesota Governor discussed the shootings with Vice President JD Vance, ABC News reported.

“The Governor expressed appreciation for the ongoing coordination between federal law enforcement and Minnesota public safety officials," the source stated.

Also Read: Did Elon Musk poke fun at Trump amid nationwide 'No Kings' protests? His latest post raises eyebrows

No phone call between Trump and Walz

Trump has not contacted Walz, according to a second source close to the Minnesota Governor who spoke to ABC News early Sunday afternoon.

The source informed that former President Joe Biden gave Walz a call “right away.”

The FBI and the attorney general's office will look into the shootings, according to a statement from the White House, and “will be prosecuting anyone involved to the fullest extent of the law.”