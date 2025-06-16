Search Search
Monday, Jun 16, 2025
Ivanka Trump's Father's Day message goes viral on: Did she mention dad Donald Trump this year?

ByShweta Kukreti
Jun 16, 2025 05:41 PM IST

Ivanka Trump's Father's Day tribute to her father, Donald Trump, and husband, Jared Kushner, gained popularity on social media.

Ivanka Trump's tribute to President Donald Trump on the occasion of Father's Day has gone viral on social media.

Ivanka Trump's Father's Day message celebrating her father, Donald Trump, and husband, Jared Kushner, went viral with thousands of likes and comments. She highlighted their love, guidance, and impact on her life and family.
Ivanka Trump's Father's Day message celebrating her father, Donald Trump, and husband, Jared Kushner, went viral with thousands of likes and comments. She highlighted their love, guidance, and impact on her life and family.

Donald Trump and his late wife Ivanka shared five children together: Eric, 41, Ivanka, 43, and Donald Jr., 47. In addition, he is father to Melania's only son Barron, 19, and a 31-year-old daughter named Tiffany with his ex-wife Marla Maples.

On her X and Instagram handles, Ivanka wrote a Father's Day tribute for Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner.

Kushner, 44, and the ex-adviser to Trump are parents to three kids: Theodore, Joseph, and Arabella.

Ivanka lauds dad Donald Trump in Father's Day tribute

“Today, I honor two incredible fathers who have shaped my world in profound ways,” Ivanka wrote on Sunday as she posted pictures of the two.

“To my father @realdonaldtrump—your unwavering determination, boundless vision, and deep love for family have been a guiding force in my life. You taught me to dream boldly, work relentlessly, and never give up.”

Also Read: Broken windows, shock, tributes: Photos show aftermath of Minnesota shooting as Rep Melissa Hortman, husband killed

Ivanka Trump calls Kushner her kids' ‘greatest gift’

Ivanka also mentioned Kushner in her post, saying: “To my husband @jaredckushner—watching you father our children with patience, strength, wisdom and so much heart fills me with endless gratitude. You are their rock, their compass, and their greatest gift.”

The First daughter went on to thank him “for the love, laughter, and legacy you create each day,” stressing that their family is deeply blessed.

Her X post has received over 2,000 comments, 35,000 likes, and over 2 million views at the time of posting.

Reacting to her post, one X user wrote: “Such a gorgeous family.”

“Perfection,” another said.

“Happy Father's Day! I love @IvankaTrump!” one more commented.

In contrast to her this year's post, Ivanka posted a more succinct statement on social media in 2024, sharing simply two images along with the words, “Happy Father's Day! Celebrating all the amazing dads out there with love and gratitude!”

