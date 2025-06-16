Is Vance Louther Boulter really a Trump supporter? MAGA exposes Minnesota shooter friend's major claim

Vance Luther Boelter, the suspected assassin of Democratic leaders Melissa Hortman and her husband, was apprehended After a two-day manhunt. However, a number of questions regarding the Minnesota shooting still need to be addressed. Vance Louther Boulter's childhood friend David Carlson claimed that Boelter is a Trump supporter and voted for him.

First, the reason for the murder was revealed when police discovered a list of roughly 70 politicians he intended to assassinate. Republicans are now accusing Boelter, who worked for Governor Tim Walz, of being a Democrat supporter. ‘No Kings Protest’ posters were discovered in his car after he escaped on foot.

The Minnesota shooting suspect's childhood friend David Carlson claimed that Boelter is a Trump supporter and voted for him. His target list mostly had names of liberal and Democratic leaders.

However, MAGA rallied against Carlson after he claimed in a widely shared video that Boelter served Tim Walz but did not like him. The pal added that he also didn't like Jim Biden.

MAGA calls out Boelter's friend Carlson

According to MAGA, it is impossible to trust someone who couldn't even recall the name of former President Joe Biden to make a declaration about someone's political affiliation.

“He wasn’t a Democrat. He didn’t like Jim Walz. He didn’t like Jim Biden. He listened to InfoWars,” stated Boelter's roommate.

If someone referred to him as a Democrat, the friend said that Boelter would take offense. He was merely helping the community when he served on this board for Governor Walz. He remarked, “I can't believe a political issue would cause him to do such a thing.”

The friend stated, “He did not like Jim Walz, he did not like Jim Biden,” alluding to Joe Biden and Tim Walz.

Reacting to Carlson's statement, one Trump supporter wrote: “Who’s Jim Biden?This roommate is totally unreliable, considering Boelter attacked two Democratic lawmakers in separate incidents for supporting Republicans in removing healthcare funding for illegal immigrants.”

“Jim Walz? Lmao,” another stated.

“Such a liar!!! He voted Democrat! Appointed by a Democrat. Wife volunteered for a Democrat. Killed Democrats looking to leave the party!” a third user said.

What we know about largest manhunt in Minnesota's history

According to the Brooklyn Park Police Chief, the 43-hour manhunt for Boelter was the “largest manhunt in the state's history”. At least 200 officers as well as a federal, state, and local partnership were involved in the manhunt.

Boelter was apprehended in a field after he croaked at the arresting cops. No force was used during the arrest, as per reports.