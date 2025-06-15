Vance Luther Boelter: Second image of Minnesota shooter released amid ongoing manhunt

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety has released an image of Vance Boelter, the suspect linked to the recent shooting involving state lawmakers. The incident, which has sent shockwaves through the political community, is currently under active investigation as authorities work to determine Boelter’s motive and whereabouts. Minnesota officials release new images of Vance Boelter, suspect in shooting involving lawmakers.(@MnDPS_DPS/X)

Minnesota Department of Public Safety released new photos of Boelter

In one image, the suspect is seen wearing a cowboy hat, while in another, he appears dressed in a navy outfit with black tactical gear and a mask, highlighting his efforts to conceal his identity.

During a press conference on Saturday, June 14, just hours after the tragic incident, officials shared that the suspect was “wearing a light-colored cowboy hat with a dark-colored long-sleeve collared shirt or coat, light pants, and carrying a dark bag,” as reported by People Magazine.

According to a release from the agency, the FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Vance Boelter. Authorities warned that Boelter "should be considered armed and dangerous."