Vance Luther Boelter: Second image of Minnesota shooter released amid ongoing manhunt

ByBhavika Rathore
Jun 15, 2025 09:46 PM IST

Minnesota officials released new images of Vance Boelter, the suspect in the shooting involving lawmakers.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety has released an image of Vance Boelter, the suspect linked to the recent shooting involving state lawmakers. The incident, which has sent shockwaves through the political community, is currently under active investigation as authorities work to determine Boelter’s motive and whereabouts.

Minnesota officials release new images of Vance Boelter, suspect in shooting involving lawmakers.(@MnDPS_DPS/X)
Minnesota officials release new images of Vance Boelter, suspect in shooting involving lawmakers.(@MnDPS_DPS/X)

Also Read: Assassinated Dem lawmaker Melissa Hortman sided with Republicans before Minnesota shooting, voted to revoke...

Minnesota Department of Public Safety released new photos of Boelter  

In one image, the suspect is seen wearing a cowboy hat, while in another, he appears dressed in a navy outfit with black tactical gear and a mask, highlighting his efforts to conceal his identity. 

During a press conference on Saturday, June 14, just hours after the tragic incident, officials shared that the suspect was “wearing a light-colored cowboy hat with a dark-colored long-sleeve collared shirt or coat, light pants, and carrying a dark bag,” as reported by People Magazine. 

According to a release from the agency, the FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Vance Boelter. Authorities warned that Boelter "should be considered armed and dangerous."

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
News / World News / US News / Vance Luther Boelter: Second image of Minnesota shooter released amid ongoing manhunt
