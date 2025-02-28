Menu Explore
Donald Trump praises UK PM Keir Starmer's wife, calls her ‘beautiful, great woman’

ByHT News Desk
Feb 28, 2025 10:20 AM IST

Keir Starmer met Donald Trump at the White House for the first time since the Republican leader took office

US President Donald Trump, during his meeting with Keir Starmer on Friday hailed the UK prime minister's wife, calling her a “beautiful, great woman”.

President Donald Trump meets with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, left, at the White House, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, in Washington. (AP/PTI)(AP02_28_2025_000002A)(AP)
President Donald Trump meets with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, left, at the White House, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, in Washington. (AP/PTI)(AP02_28_2025_000002A)(AP)

According to PA Media, Trump remarked on the British premier's wife when asked whether the UK had to choose between a closer relationship with the EU and the US, saying,“Well, I think we have just a great relationship.

While speaking on his personal relationship with Starmer, Trump said,“We actually had a good relationship before. We’ve met a couple of times and I’m very impressed with him, and very impressed with his wife. I must say, she’s a beautiful, great woman.”

Starmer said,“I second that.”

“And I said, ‘you’re very lucky’. He’s very lucky. And, no, we’ve had a very good relationship," the US President added.

Trump-Starmer meet on Ukraine

Trump said on Thursday that a minerals deal with Ukraine is the security guarantee Kyiv needs against Russia, brushing aside a plea from British Prime Minister Keir Starmer for a commitment of US military support.

Starmer, who was meeting Trump at the White House for the first time since the Republican leader took office, turned on the charm, saying peace in Ukraine had only become possible because of Trump.

ALSO READ: ‘That’s enough': Donald Trump interrupts UK PM Keir Starmer to shoot down question on Canada

According to Reuters, Starmer also delivered an invitation from King Charles for a future state visit, which Trump accepted.

But underlying differences between the allies remained, including transatlantic frictions over US-Russia talks aimed at ending the Ukraine war and Trump's tariff threats.

Before the meeting, Starmer had said there could be no long-term peace in Ukraine without firm U.S. security guarantees - an argument Trump all but dismissed.

"We are a backstop because we'll be over there, we'll be working," as a result of the economic partnership, Trump said. "We're going to have a lot of people over there."

Asked whether he could trust Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump said, "trust and verify," echoing former U.S. President Ronald Reagan's views on negotiations with the Soviet Union.

(With Reuters inputs)

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
See More
