Donald Trump RNC convention speech length: How long did POTUS talk ahead of midterms? Critics say ‘slurring heavily’

President Donald Trump spoke for about two hours at the RNC convention in Dallas, Texas, ahead of the midterm elections. His speech included potshots at political opponents including former presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama.

U.S. President Donald Trump gestures before leaving the Republican National Midterm Convention in Dallas, Texas. (REUTERS)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In the same speech, Trump touted the progress the USA had made under his presidency and even promised to give $5000 dividend if Republicans won both House and Senate in the midterms slated to be held on November 3.

How long did Donald Trump speak? POTUS speech length

Trump spoke for over 90 minutes at the RNC convention. CNN's Alejandra Jaramillo reported that President Donald Trump's speech was about 107 minutes.

Trump is known for long speeches, and in 2024 his acceptance for the presidential nomination ran for 92 minutes. When he had won the nomination in 2016, Trump spoke for about 74 minutes.

Also Read | Donald Trump's RNC convention speech 10 key takeaways: From ‘zero’ border crossings to renaming Hormuz Strait

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The president is known for lengthy speeches and his longest has been at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in 2019, where he spoke for about 122 minutes. In the 2026 State of the Union address, Trump spoke for about 108 minutes and in 2025, during the joint address to Congress, Trump spoke for 99 minutes approximately. Trump criticized amid long speech at RNC meet {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The president is known for lengthy speeches and his longest has been at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in 2019, where he spoke for about 122 minutes. In the 2026 State of the Union address, Trump spoke for about 108 minutes and in 2025, during the joint address to Congress, Trump spoke for 99 minutes approximately. Trump criticized amid long speech at RNC meet {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Several critics slammed Trump amid the long speech, while supporters took shots at detractors.

“As President Trump passes the 90 minute mark of his speech and insists nobody has left the arena, it’s clear that lots of folks have left the arena,” Garrett Haake, chief White House correspondent for NBC News shared, along with a video.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Journalist Aaron Rupar added “Trump is having trouble reading and slurring heavily as he approaches 2 hours of speaking.” Another page noted "Trump just rambled for 2 hours at his failing "Trump-a-Palooza" convention, where he: Called Ken Paxton ugly, Begged people not to go to the bathroom so there weren't as many empty seats in the audience, Mused about renaming New Mexico to New America, Bribed Americans to vote for Republicans in the midterms, Lied to Americans about the White House ballroom not using taxpayer money, Mused about renaming the Atlantic or Pacific Ocean after America."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Meanwhile, some supporters slammed detractors with one claiming "CNN cuts away from Trump's Midterm Convention Speech at 9:24 PM Eastern, only carrying the speech for a little over 10 minutes.”