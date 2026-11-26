A National Park Service account used to pay for President Donald Trump’s renovation projects in Washington received about $300 million from an unknown source in September, according to government records reviewed by The New York Times. The Trump administration has not said where the money came from or which projects it will fund.

What the records show

A National Park Service account used for President Trump's Washington projects got a $300 million deposit in September. (REUTERS) more less

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As per The New York Times, government documents show about $300 million in extra money was put into a National Park Service account that has collected funds for Trump's passion projects. The financial reports do not name the source of the money or the projects it will pay for.

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The account was first set up to collect donations for national parks around the country. Since Trump returned to office, he has used it for his vision of a “much grander, golder Washington.” It said he has raised money from political allies and from companies, some of which want something from his government.

The account used to take in less than $100 million a year. It has now received about $790 million since Trump returned to office last year, as per government records cited by The New York Times. Trump's team has used it for projects like the White House ballroom and renovations at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

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In September, the Interior Department expected $50 million in donations to this account in September, but received $347 million instead. The money has not been reported before, and the records do not show if it came from one source or several.

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What officials said

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As per The New York Times, Interior Department spokeswoman Katie Martin did not give details about the money. She said instead: “President Donald J. Trump has done more to make our nation's capital a shining beacon than any other president in the history of this country.”

The New York Post reported that an Interior Department spokesperson also told it: “While other administrations have let the city fall into decay, President Trump has made Washington, D.C. Safe and Beautiful again and we should all be grateful to have an expert builder in the White House.”

Critics reacted quickly. "[H]opefully the new Congress will add it to its growing list to investigate," political pundit Tom Sherwood posted on X. "Just a quiet $300 million donation from persons unknown…," Niall Stanage, a columnist at The Hill, wrote.