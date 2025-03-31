Donald Trump sends ‘best wishes’ to King Charles after brief cancer treatment

Donald Trump has sent the King his “best wishes” in a phone call with Sir Keir Starmer, Downing Street has said. Opening the conversation on Sunday evening, which covered the war in Ukraine and a trade deal between the UK and the US, the president wished Charles “good health”, a Downing Street spokesperson said. King Charles was diagnosed in February last year with an undisclosed form of cancer and returned to public-facing duties in April despite still undergoing weekly treatment.(PA_Media)

Charles, 76, spent a brief time in hospital this week after experiencing temporary side effects from his cancer treatment. He postponed his engagements on Thursday afternoon after visiting the London Clinic in the morning for his weekly treatment session. He also rescheduled four public events in Birmingham on Friday after medical advice to prioritise his recovery, Buckingham Palace said.

On Friday, Charles was pictured smiling and waving to well-wishers as he left his Clarence House home in central London on his way to Highgrove, his Gloucestershire residence.

At the end of February, the King invited Mr Trump to make a second state visit to the UK in an unprecedented gesture towards a US leader after he was hosted by the late Queen during a state visit in 2019. Precedent for second-term US presidents who have already made a state visit is usually tea or lunch with the monarch at Windsor Castle, as was the case for George W Bush and Barack Obama.

Sir Keir presented Mr Trump with a letter from the King as the Prime Minister invited him for the visit during a meeting at the White House. After reading it, the president said it was a “great, great honour”.

