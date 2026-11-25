US President Donald Trump is set to reignite global trade tensions with new tariffs on major trading partners, sources said, undeterred in his protectionist ‌push by major losses by his Republican Party in US midterm elections.

US President Donald Trump prepares new tariffs on major global trading partners amid trade tensions. (Photographer: Aaron Schwartz/Bloomberg) (Bloomberg) more less

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The Trump administration's announcement, expected imminently, will address what it argues is excess industrial capacity in 16 major US trading partners, three people with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

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They include China, which is poised to rack up a record trade surplus of well over $1 trillion in 2026, though the tariff level is expected to remain within the range agreed under the ​current truce between Trump and his counterpart Xi Jinping.

Deep Dive Why is the US considering new tariffs on 16 trading partners? The USTR investigation examines whether government subsidies and other support have created excess industrial capacity, allowing foreign producers to sell goods cheaply and, in Washington’s view, disadvantage US companies. Which countries and economies could face the proposed US tariffs? The probe covers China, India, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Vietnam, Taiwan, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Switzerland, Norway, Singapore, Bangladesh and Cambodia, as well as the European Union. How could the US-China trade truce affect new tariffs on Chinese goods? The administration is expected to honor the current 20% cap on its second-term tariffs on Chinese goods if the truce is extended. If the truce expires, the proposed excess-capacity rate could rise.

On Wednesday, Beijing reiterated its opposition to "trade wars" and once again dismissed the notion of overcapacity, but stopped short of ​threatening retaliation.

"The so-called 'overcapacity' is a false issue, and China opposes using it as an excuse for political manipulation," foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said.

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{{^usCountry}} "Both ⁠China and the United States should jointly implement the important consensus reached by their heads of state and maintain the stable development of bilateral economic and trade relations," Guo said. Tariff wall {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Both ⁠China and the United States should jointly implement the important consensus reached by their heads of state and maintain the stable development of bilateral economic and trade relations," Guo said. Tariff wall {{/usCountry}}

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Analysts ​say, however, higher US trade barriers against China and other economies are the direction of travel, even if the Democratic Party — which won majorities in both houses of Congress earlier this month — ​tried to curb Trump's tariff impulses.

The tariffs have in part contributed to higher prices on consumer goods in the US, a major source of discontent among voters.

"Without the two-thirds majority needed to override a presidential veto, Democrats' ability to dismantle the tariff wall will remain limited," ING analysts said in a note.

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Also read: US stocks face tariff risks as Trump weighs higher duties on China, India, EU and 13 other economies

"Either way, we don't think the blue wave will mark a return to free trade. The Biden years already showed that tariffs in ​strategically important sectors enjoy support across political camps."

The US-China truce runs until January 10, but many expect it to be extended — potentially as early as next month when Trump and Xi ​are set to meet again at a G20 gathering in Miami — given the major impact a re-escalation of tit-for-tat hikes similar to those seen in 2025 would have on both economies.

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The agreement caps Trump's second-term ‌tariffs on ⁠Chinese goods at 20%, in addition to duties of about 25% imposed during his first term. The US has already imposed a 12.5% anti-forced labor duty on all Chinese imports, leaving only 7.5% to reach the 20% cap.

The US and China also are working to cut tariffs on $30 billion of non-strategic imports from each side.

Tailored rates

One of the people said that the duties would be specifically tailored to each country, with goods from Mexico and Norway unlikely to see any immediate levies.

The White House is expected to honor capped tariff rates that were included in finalized US ​trade deals with partner countries, this person said. ​These include duty ceilings of 15% on ⁠goods from the EU, Japan and South Korea and 19% for Malaysia.

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The US also is expected to honor the 20% cap on Trump's second-term tariffs on goods from China, as long as a trade truce with Beijing is extended. If it expires, the Chinese excess capacity rate would ​rise to a higher level.

The USTR and the White House did not respond to Reuters queries about the pending announcement.

Replacement tariffs

The trading partners ​included in the probe ⁠are China, India, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Vietnam, Taiwan, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Switzerland, Norway, Singapore, Bangladesh and Cambodia, along with the European Union.

USTR launched the excess capacity probe, in March, under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, along with a separate probe into weak or lax enforcement of anti-forced labor laws in 59 countries and the European Union. Together, the duties are meant to rebuild Trump's global "Liberation ⁠Day" tariffs ​that were struck down by the US Supreme Court in February.

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The Trump administration has singled out China as the biggest ​source of excess industrial capacity, which it says is flooding global markets with steel, aluminum, electric vehicles, appliances, solar products and other goods. China says its exports reflect competitive advantages.

The probe is also partly directed at Chinese investment in Southeast ​Asian countries, including Vietnam, Indonesia and Cambodia, to manufacture goods for the US market and avoid prior US tariffs.