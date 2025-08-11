Trump slammed as 'insecure' for hiding Obama, Bush White House portraits

US President Donald Trump has ordered that the portraits of Barack Obama and George W. Bush be moved to a less prominent position. Obama's portrait was placed at the White House entryway, prior to this. Donald Trump earlier had Barack Obama's portrait moved across the White House foyer to make space for his photo from when he survived the assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania. (Bloomberg)

Trump's move underscores the tension that has always been there between the 44th and 47th presidents. Along with Obama, portraits of George Bush and his father George H.W. Bush, have also been removed. They will now be kept on top of a restricted staircase, in an area rarely seen by the public, NBC-affiliate WSAZ reported.

Where has Trump kept the portraits?

The portraits have been moved to the top of the Grand Staircase, CNN reported, citing sources.

This is the chief stairway which connects the State Floor and Second Floor of the White House. The publication further noted that the area is restricted to members of the First Family, Secret Service agents, and some White House and executive residence staff.

Also Read | Why does Donald Trump want the Nobel Peace Prize so badly? It's his self-image, and Obama, say analysts

Obama's portrait is now firmly out of view of any visitor. The same fate has befallen the portraits of the Bush father-son duo. White House protocol and precedent calls for the portraits of most recent presidents to be placed most prominently – at the entrance of the executive mansion – so guests can see them during official events, and visitors can see them on tours, CNN reported.

Notably, this is not the first time the Obama portrait has been moved either. In April, the portrait was moved across the grand foyer of the White House to make way for Trump's own portrait from when he survived the assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania.

It has also been reported that Trump is involved in almost everything that is done to the aesthetic of the White House – be it big or small.

The new ballroom he wants, for which the President has offered to pay $200 million out of his own pocket, and the recent redesign of the Rose Garden are testament to this fact.

Trump called ‘insecure’ over removal of portraits

Trump's move was slammed by many on X as ‘insecure’.

“Trump has to be the most insecure president in US history,” one person said.

Another commented, “Trump is one of the most insecure presidents in history.”

As is the case in such matters, Trump's move also found support from some quarters. “Good, very good - where they belong, down the pecking order in history,” one X user noted about the decision to remove the Obama and Bush portraits.

Trump vs Obama saga continues

Trump's recent decision to remove the portraits comes after the President has already launched scathing attacks on his predecessor.

Recently, Trump said from the Oval Office “It’s time to go after people”, repeating the claim that Barack Obama and other officials had engaged in treason. This came after a new report from his intelligence director, Tulsi Gabbard, aimed at casting doubt on long-established findings about Moscow's interference in the 2016 election.

Trump's attack had prompted a rare response from Obama's post-presidential office.

“Our office does not normally dignify the constant nonsense and misinformation flowing out of this White House with a response,” said Patrick Rodenbush, an Obama spokesman. “But these claims are outrageous enough to merit one. These bizarre allegations are ridiculous and a weak attempt at distraction.”

(With AP inputs)