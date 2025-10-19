Donald Trump stops funding to Colombia, calls President Gustavo Petro ‘drug dealer’

President Donald Trump on Sunday called Colombian President Gustavo Petro as an “illegal drug dealer” and said he would slash the funding to the country, alleging that the leader “does nothing to stop” drug production. In the post, Donald Trump referred to Gustavo Petro as “low-rated and very unpopular,” warning him that he should close the drug operations.(X)

In a post on his social media platform, Trump referred to Petro as “an illegal drug dealer” who is “low rated and very unpopular.”

The attack on the Latin American nation comes amid escalating friction between the two nations and at a time when the White House administration has repeatedly accused Colombia of failing to cooperate in the drug war.

In a recent post on Truth Social, Trump accused President Gustavo Petro of encouraging the “massive production of drugs, in big and small fields,” across Colombia, while calling him an “illegal drug dealer.”

Trump said that Petro has not done anything to stop the biggest business of drugs in the country, despite the payments and subsidies that the US provides, calling the payments a “long-term rip-off of America."

In the post, Trump referred to Petro as “low-rated and very unpopular,” warning him that he should close the drug operations, “or the United States will close them up for him, and it won’t be done nicely.”

Talking about the payments the US makes to the country, Trump said, “ As of today, these payments or any other form of payment, or subsidies, will no longer be made to Colombia.” He also said Petro had “a fresh mouth toward America."

Earlier on Sunday, Petro accused the US government of assassination and demanded answers after the latest American strike in Caribbean waters. At least 29 people have lost their lives in strikes that, according to the US, target alleged drug traffickers.

In September, the Trump administration accused Colombia of not cooperating in the fight against drugs. However, it issued a waiver of sanctions that would have triggered aid cuts. Colombia remains the world’s top cocaine exporter, and coca leaf cultivation.

