Trump to declassify UFO files in 2025? Spike in Polymarket betting odds sparks speculation

President Donald Trump speaks at the 48th Kennedy Center Honors Medallion Reception on December 6.(Getty Images via AFP)

The demand for the release of the files around the sightings of Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) has been a long-standing demand of UFO enthusiasts and conspiracy theorists. But the demand was not in the news for some time now, in the absence of any announcements around it by the Trump administration.

But something may have changed recently. Though the Donald Trump administration has not announced anything recently about releasing the UFO files, the buzz is that an announcement could be coming soon. Perhaps on the back of it, on Sunday, the odds of Trump releasing the UFO files spiked massively on Polymarket - a betting platform that allows users to bet on events.

The platform Polymarket Money reported that a trader named @ster is "aggressively" buying "Yes" on the Trump administration potentially declassifying the UFO files in 2025.

The aggressive buying of Yes by the users triggered other users to also bet on the odds of the UFO files being released this year. From nearly 0% possibility, the odds spike to 87% within a day. It also sparked speculation that it could be someone with inside knowledge of the Trump administration's move.

Also read: ‘Trump’s birthday' or ‘Flag Day’? National Park Service's 2026 free-entry list sparks row

Trump Administration On Releasing The UFO Files

The Trump administration has expressed support for increased transparency on UFOs, with the Pentagon's All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office stating it has "the full support of the administration" in releasing more raw evidence and unclassified reports while protecting sensitive equities.

However, no formal White House order specifically declassifying UFO files has been issued as of late 2025, unlike the January 2025 directive for JFK, RFK, and MLK assassination records.

=