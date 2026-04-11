US announces plans for new triumphal arch set to dwarf Lincoln Memorial: All you need to know

The White House on Friday revealed the design and plans for a new triumphal arch that will soon be built near the US Capitol. The structure will be 250 feet (76 metres) tall, making it taller than both the US Capitol building and the Lincoln Memorial.

The White House unveiled the 'triumphal arch' plans. (X/@WhiteHouse)

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The arch is one of US President Donald Trump’s most personal projects, as he aims to shape Washington, DC, in his own style. Trump said it would be the greatest and most beautiful arch in the world, and something Americans will enjoy for decades to come.

“I am pleased to announce that today my Administration officially filed the presentation and plans with the highly respected Commission of Fine Arts for what will be the Greatest and MOST BEAUTIFUL Triumphal Arch anywhere in the world. This will be a wonderful addition to the Washington, DC, area for all Americans to enjoy for many decades to come,” the White House said, quoting Trump.

What we know about the arch

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{{^usCountry}} 1. The 12-page plan released by the US Commission on Fine Arts shows that the arch will feature a towering winged figure holding a Lady Liberty-style torch and wearing a crown, flanked by two eagles and guarded by four lions — all gilded. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. The 12-page plan released by the US Commission on Fine Arts shows that the arch will feature a towering winged figure holding a Lady Liberty-style torch and wearing a crown, flanked by two eagles and guarded by four lions — all gilded. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} 2. The arch will stand 250 feet (76.2 metres) tall from its base to the tip of a winged figure’s torch. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. The arch will stand 250 feet (76.2 metres) tall from its base to the tip of a winged figure’s torch. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 3. According to the plan, the structure would be located between the Lincoln Memorial to the east and Arlington National Cemetery to the west, within a traffic circle connecting Washington, DC, with northern Virginia. The arch would dwarf the Lincoln Memorial, which stands at 99 feet (30.2 metres). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. According to the plan, the structure would be located between the Lincoln Memorial to the east and Arlington National Cemetery to the west, within a traffic circle connecting Washington, DC, with northern Virginia. The arch would dwarf the Lincoln Memorial, which stands at 99 feet (30.2 metres). {{/usCountry}}

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4. The arch is one of several architectural changes Trump is pursuing in his second term. In addition to plans for a large ballroom at the White House, he has also made changes to the Oval Office and converted the Rose Garden into a stone-covered patio.

5. The project extends beyond the White House, giving Trump an opportunity to leave another lasting monument in a city known for its iconic structures. It builds on his earlier proposals to revamp Washington, DC, including replacing what he described as “tired” grass, broken signage, and neglected street medians.

(With inputs from AP)

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