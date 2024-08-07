Donald Trump wants Joe Biden back in the race, says, ‘What if he crashes DNC to take back nomination’

Former President Donald Trump recently took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to rant about President Joe Biden potentially crashing the Democratic National Convention to “take back nomination” from Vice President Kamala Harris and challenging him to “another debate.” Former US President and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump arrives to speak during a campaign rally at the Georgia State University Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia, on August 3, 2024. (Photo by CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA / AFP)(AFP)

This comes after Biden, following a disappointing and shaky debate performance and mounting pressure from the Democratic Party, announced over two weeks ago that he would not be running in the 2024 presidential election.

Biden endorsed Harrisa, stating, “Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump.”

Trump says Biden will challenge him for ‘another debate’

On Tuesday's post, Trump wrote, “What are the chances that Crooked Joe Biden, the WORST President in the history of the U.S., whose Presidency was Unconstitutionally STOLEN from him by Kamabla, Barrack HUSSEIN Obama, Crazy Nancy Pelosi, Shifty Adam Schiff, Cryin' Chuck Schumer, and others on the Lunatic Left, CRASHES the Democrat National Convention and tries to take back the Nomination, beginning with challenging me to another DEBATE.”

“He feels that he made a historically tragic mistake by handing over the U.S. Presidency, a COUP, to the people in the World he most hates, and he wants it back, NOW!!!”

On the same day, Harris announced her choice for vice president, naming Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate. Harris praised Walz on X, formerly known as Twitter, stating, “As a governor, a coach, a teacher, and a veteran, he's delivered for working families like his. It's great to have him on the team. Now let's get to work.”

Trump's campaign also released a statement slamming Harris, “It's no surprise that San Francisco Liberal Kamala Harris wants West Coast wannabe Tim Walz as her running-mate – Walz has spent his governorship trying to reshape Minnesota in the image of the Golden State.”

On Truth Social, Trump further lambasted the Harris-Walz ticket, saying, “This is the most Radical Left duo in American history. There has never been anything like it, and there never will be again.”