Donald Trump's trump move to clinch 2024 poll verdict? Mulls making Haley his VP candidate

Former Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley may have withdrawn her post from the race in March 2024; however, her presence continues to make waves on the political scene. (COMBO) Nikki Haley abandoned her White House ambitions two months ago, yet she is still taking a significant chunk of votes in presidential primary contests -- underlining a persistent refusal among a sizable bloc of Republicans to get behind Donald Trump. (Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez and Christian MONTERROSA / AFP)(AFP)

In the latest scoop by Axios, the American news website reported that Haley is “under active consideration by Donald Trump's campaign to be his running mate.” Though the sources have been left unnamed, they've been identified as “two people familiar with the dynamic.”

The alleged swing at swooping Haley to Trump's support appears to be a conscious attempt at making his candidate strong with looming fears of losing voters to the Democrat side.

Support for Nikki Haley continues despite her campaign ending two months ago

AP News previously said she'd “won 1 in 5 Indiana Republican voters in the presidential primary.” Despite pulling out of the competition, the former UN Ambassador has still attracted significant support at state primaries months after the conclusive decision.

The former South Carolina governor had already qualified for the May 7 Indiana ballot before her campaign wrapped up in March. Even after walking out of the competitive polls, she hasn't yet endorsed Trump.

AP News reported that she drew her most considerable support in Indiana's urban and suburban counties. Indianapolis’ Marion County brought her 35% of the vote, while over 1/3rd came from suburban Hamilton Country.

Why would Trump want Nikki Haley?

The rivals' chilly dynamic may paint a different picture. However, Trump may choose the former presidential candidate as a viable VP pick if her position could help him clinch the 2024 poll verdict later this fall. Numerous media reports have claimed that with her missing out on action, people vouching for her may slip to the Democratic vote.

Axios also reported that in spite of their “divergent” views on some paramount issues like war, Social Security and Medicare, it's in “Haley and Trump's mutual interests to reconcile.”

While scrambling to pay legal fees, Trump is anyway looking to sneak in an advantage against current President Joe Biden. The report added that Haley's connection to donors who were“wary” of the ex-president could work in Trump's favour.

Ditching their bitter connections could help bring in support from some college-educated Republicans who've shot their renewed support in Haley's direction despite her moving out of the race.

In an interview with the Today Show on NBC, Haley previously asserted that Trump is “not qualified to be president.” Distancing herself from endorsing Trump could adversely affect her position on the GOP politics front. The GOP's conservative foundation may even turn on her for the same reason, impacting her prospects of a presidential campaign in the future.

On the flip side, Joe Biden's side has purposely reworked its campaign ads around Trump's originally disagreeable demeanour towards Haley. One of Biden-Harris 2024 campaign ads asserted, “If you voted for Nikki Haley, Donald Trump doesn't want your vote.”