DoorDash down: App not working for thousands of users amid outage

DoorDash is currently not working for thousands of people. Users on Saturday night complained that the app was not loading, orders could not be placed and login attempts were failing.

Thousands of users in down detector have reported issues with the DoorDash app. (Unsplash)

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Downdetector data showed that 87% of complaints were related to the app, while 7% users reported login problems and 4% concerned ordering issues. The spike was significantly higher than the platform’s normal baseline for user reports.

According to Downdetector, user reports of DoorDash issues began climbing sharply around 8:47 pm EDT. By approximately 9 pm the outage tracker had recorded more than 8,500 reports.

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What users are reporting

As reports increased, many customers took to social media saying they were unable to open the DoorDash app. Some users reported receiving error messages. Others said the application repeatedly failed to refresh. Some complained that scheduled deliveries disappeared from the app or that payment attempts would not process.

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{{^usCountry}} One user wrote, “doordash being down after i’ve had a hellish day at work is so wrong.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One user wrote, “doordash being down after i’ve had a hellish day at work is so wrong.” {{/usCountry}}

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An X user shared the picture of the app screen that read, “We experienced an error while executing your request. Please try again.”

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Another user reported about their credit and wrote, “Actually you know what @DoorDash_Help, I would like more than a $5 credit to cover my ruined $21.19 noodles. I’m sick at home and was really counting on this meal.”

Doordash also replied to the user on X saying, “Hey Kristen! We're so sorry to have let you down, please send us a DM with your email, phone number, and date of the order so we can look into what happened and help make things right. – Cameron”

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DoorDash had not immediately acknowledged a widespread outage on its official status channels at the time of writing, and the company had not provided an estimated timeline for restoring normal service.

DoorDash, however in an X post an hour ago reposted basketball player Jalen Brunson's SNL sketch and wrote, “what are we ordering tonight? wrong answers only”

One user in the comments replied, “Nothing cause your app is down lmao.”

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Downdetector shows sharp spike

Downdetector collects outage reports submitted directly by users. A sudden increase in reports generally indicates a broader service disruption, although it does not necessarily confirm a company-wide technical failure.

The outage tracker showed reports climbing rapidly throughout the evening before peaking at more than 8,500 complaints.

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DoorDash is one of the largest food delivery platforms in the United States, serving millions of customers through partnerships with restaurants, grocery stores and convenience retailers.

One widely shared social media post claimed the outage could cost DoorDash. The user wrote on X, “DoorDash is losing roughly $1,500 in profit every minute they’re offline, outages at this scale are insane.”

DoorDash is expected to provide further information if the outage continues.