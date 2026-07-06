Dorsey House fire: Historic St. Clair County restaurant goes up in flames; visuals surface from North St.

A fire erupted at the historic 19th-century eatery, Dorsey House, in St. Clair County, Michigan, on Sunday afternoon. Residents shared visuals of plumes of black smoke from the structure on North Street as firefighters responded.

Representational. (Unsplash)

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It is unclear if there were any injuries. No details regarding how much damage the structure suffered in the fire is also unclear at the moment.

Here are some visuals shared by locals from St. Clair County on the Facebook group, St. Clair County, Michigan. The person sharing that update said that the restaurant was closed at the time of the incident.

The visuals showed large plumes of black smoke emerging from the restaurant amidst the fire, which were visible across St. Clair County. Multiple fire trucks and police vehicles were seen at the spot amid the response.

The restaurant's Facebook page has also not provided an update on the incident, as of this writing.

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{{^usCountry}} The Dorsey House is one of the oldest recognized restaurants in Michigan's Blue Water region. It was established as a stagecoach stop and halfway house along the route between Port Huron and Yale in 1847. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Dorsey House is one of the oldest recognized restaurants in Michigan's Blue Water region. It was established as a stagecoach stop and halfway house along the route between Port Huron and Yale in 1847. {{/usCountry}}

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In 2005, original 1847 building was demolished because it could no longer be preserved safely. A new restaurant was constructed on the same site, retaining the Dorsey House name.

20 years later, in 2025, ownership passed to Ryan and Jessica Clift, who began renovating the property.

This story is being updated.