Dover Cava shooting reports: What's happening in North Dupont Highway? Latest update from Delaware; scary videos emerge

A shooting was reported at the new Cava in Dover, Delaware on September 4. The new Cava outlet is at 1037 North Dupont Highway, located in the North Dover Center. It is a fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant.

Heavy police presence was seen in Dover, Delaware amid reports of a shooting at the new Cava there. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

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A local news page noted “Reported person with multiple gunshot wounds. PD has applied multiple tourniquets. CPR. One patient with fatal Injuries at the scene.” However, this could not be independently verified.

“Drive by shooting across from DSU at Cava restaurant. They got the guy coming out of the store and shot him numerous times, he died. Dover is getting crazy,” one person also wrote on Facebook. These details could not be confirmed immediately.

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{{^usCountry}} There is no official statement from the Dover police department yet. No information is there on suspects as of now and reports of injuries have not come in either. There is also no information on what might have led to the shooting. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There is no official statement from the Dover police department yet. No information is there on suspects as of now and reports of injuries have not come in either. There is also no information on what might have led to the shooting. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, several photos and videos from the scene were shared online.

Dover Cava shooting reports: Scary visuals emerge

People shared photos and videos from the scene where heavy police presence was noticed.

“Hearing about a possible shooting at the new Cava place in dover. Anyone know what’s going on?,” a local page posted.

Another added “Young people please stop the violence. This gun stuff doesn't solve anything.”

The clip noted that there was yellow tape out and paramedics present. The person also claimed to have seen people on stretchers and shell casings, but these claims could not be verified.

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Another photo from the scene was also shared.

Police tape could be seen in front of the Cava outlet with many personnel present.

Dover Cava shooting reports: Reactions pour in

Several people reacted to the news of the shooting at the Dover Cava. One person on X remarked “Dude cava just opened on Dover and someone already shot and killed…can’t even go out to eat without getting shot.”

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Another remarked “Cava in Dover a lot of markers out there. Had to be a shooting.”

An individual who moved out of Dover shared a lengthy post on the law and order situation there. The person wrote “So glad I moved out of Dover & Delaware. Having lived in Delaware for 32 years with the last 6 1/2 being in Dover, all I could see was the decline, especially in Dover. I felt safer driving in Wilmington than I did in Dover. Dover police claim to have more than 140 police officers yet I drove the streets of Dover all day, every day, many of which I saw people speeding well in excess of posted speed limits because they knew they could. They knew the chances of being caught were pretty much slim to none. I could go a week without seeing 1 Dover police officer. That’s a profoundly sad statement. Crime has increased. Shootings have increased. Attend more City Council meetings the elected officials say but no matter how much we express concerns & outrage, nothing changes. I am the victim of someone who should not be walking & definitely not driving the streets of Dover because of a broken system & elected officials who just don’t give a damn unless someone gets killed. I do pray that no life was taken today & that Dover law enforcement starts being more visible.”

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Another added “Just rode by must be 30 cops and a possible body covered up omg.” Meanwhile, one other person said they had only heard one shot. Notably, without official details at this time, the specifics of the incident is not clear.