Manassas shooting reports: What happened at First Firday event in Old Town area? Latest update as scary videos emerge
A shooting was feared in Manassas, Virginia on September 4, amid the First Friday event held in the city.
A shooting was feared in Manassas, Virginia on September 4. The incident took place in the Old Town area amid the First Friday event held in the city.
Manassas City Police Department issued a statement saying “The Manassas Police Department is currently conducting an active and ongoing investigation in the Old Town Manassas area. Members of the public are asked to avoid the area until further notice and to follow all directions provided by officers and other emergency personnel on scene.”
The first Friday of the month is celebrated in the city from February through November, and a post from the official page of Manassas notes “Experience the magic of Historic Downtown Manassas every First Friday from February through November. From 6pm - 9pm our streets transform into one big block party filled with live music, family-friendly activities, special events, and exclusive promotions from Downtown shops and restaurants.”
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Amid reports of the shooting, there is no official information out on a possible suspect at this moment. There's also no information on what might have led to the shooting or the condition of victims.
Manassas shooting reports: Scary visuals emerge
One person posting videos from the scene wrote “I have not confirmed it but they said somebody got shot here they're doing chest compressions over there trying to bring somebody back to life. First Friday Old Town of Manassas event. I've now heard that two people got shot.” However, this has not been confirmed.
Another posted a photo showing police vehicles present.
“Dropped My Second Son Off At First Firday....He Called To Let Me Know He's Ok!!! Whole M-City Out Here. Said Someone Got Shot!!,” they wrote.
Manassas shooting reports: Reactions pour in
Meanwhile, several people reacted to the reports of the shooting in Manassas, Virginia. “2 shot? We where just there.. Glad we left.,” one wrote. Another added “Yes, I was around, and I heard it, and it scared the living daylights out of me,” further saying “One got hit the head.”
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However, these claims have not been officially confirmed by authorities yet.
More people shared their experiences and thoughts. “Yep. They going to fly one out medivac, sounds bad,” one wrote, though this has not been verified. Another added “You can’t go anywhere anymore without the threat of being killed by a bullet. Unreal.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More