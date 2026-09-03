Minneapolis shooting videos: Scary drone footage shows chaos on East Grant Street as multiple injured

Videos from downtown Minneapolis show a large police and emergency response after a shooting injured several people, including two police officers, near the Minneapolis Convention Center on Wednesday. Minneapolis shooting videos show a heavy police response near East Grant Street after two officers and several others were injured Wednesday. Tactical units, armored vehicles, patrol cars and paramedics were seen around Grant Street and Nicollet Avenue near Loring Park as more law enforcement arrived. The Minneapolis Police Department said the shooting happened near 15 East Grant Street and asked the public to avoid the area. One person was taken into custody, according to a University of St. Thomas alert.

What happened in the Minneapolis shooting near Loring Park? The Minneapolis Police Department said the shooting happened in the area of 15 East Grant Street, a few blocks from the Minneapolis Convention Center. Police asked the public to avoid the area as officers and emergency crews responded. CBS Minnesota reported that dozens of police squads and ambulances were at the scene around 5 p.m. The City of Minneapolis also asked people to stay away from the area between 12th Street and Franklin and from Hennepin Avenue to 3rd Avenue South. KARE 11 reported that multiple people were shot, including two police officers. Their report said several people were injured, but officials had not released information about their conditions.