Minneapolis shooting videos: Scary drone footage shows chaos on East Grant Street as multiple injured
Minneapolis shooting videos show a heavy police response near East Grant Street after two officers and several others were injured Wednesday.
Videos from downtown Minneapolis show a large police and emergency response after a shooting injured several people, including two police officers, near the Minneapolis Convention Center on Wednesday.
Tactical units, armored vehicles, patrol cars and paramedics were seen around Grant Street and Nicollet Avenue near Loring Park as more law enforcement arrived. The Minneapolis Police Department said the shooting happened near 15 East Grant Street and asked the public to avoid the area.
One person was taken into custody, according to a University of St. Thomas alert.
What happened in the Minneapolis shooting near Loring Park?
The Minneapolis Police Department said the shooting happened in the area of 15 East Grant Street, a few blocks from the Minneapolis Convention Center. Police asked the public to avoid the area as officers and emergency crews responded.
CBS Minnesota reported that dozens of police squads and ambulances were at the scene around 5 p.m. The City of Minneapolis also asked people to stay away from the area between 12th Street and Franklin and from Hennepin Avenue to 3rd Avenue South.
KARE 11 reported that multiple people were shot, including two police officers. Their report said several people were injured, but officials had not released information about their conditions.
An alert from the University of St. Thomas said the shooter had been located and one person was in custody.
Meanwhile, video shared by @taylr shows law enforcement continuing to arrive around Grant and Nicollet near Loring Park. Tactical units and armored vehicles were visible, along with paramedics and several patrol cars.
The post also included an unconfirmed account from someone at the scene claiming that a man who lived in a nearby tower had shot his child’s mother, a property manager and other residents before barricading himself inside the building. Police had not confirmed those claims, so the details should be treated as unverified.
Also Read: Minneapolis shooting update: Police respond at Loring Towers amid active shooter; details
Authorities had not publicly explained what led to the shooting or confirmed whether the person in custody was the suspected shooter. The investigation was still developing as officers continued working at the scene.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSehjal Gupta
Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.Read More