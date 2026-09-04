El Cerrito, Richmond area shooting reports: Latest update amid lockdown due to police activity; check map

Residents in the 2200 Block of Key Boulevard were asked to shelter in place while others were asked to avoid the area.

Shooting fears surfaced after a lockdown was announced in Richmond near the El Cerrito border by the Richmond Police Department, amid law enforcement activity in the area. The incident took place in California on September 3 and the police department issued a statement on social media.

As per the CWS Alerts system , the incident was near the Canyon Trail Park and people were asked to close and lock doors and windows and stay off the phone. Residents were also asked not to call 911 unless there was a life threatening emergency. A map of the area was also shared online.

El Cerrito, Richmond lockdown prompts shooting fears While a shooting was not confirmed by authorities, people online claimed to have heard shots in the area. Some claims were also made that the incident took place in the Planet Fitness parking lot, at 4925 Macdonald Avenue.

One person wrote on the El Cerrito Reddit forum “I think I heard shots fired but that was around 4-4:30. I am fairly new in the area is this kind of activity common?”.

Another added “I was walking around there being hella nosy for the last 45 mins and I got no where - in terms of getting verifiable information. Cop told me there is 'active gunshots ' I heard a lot of different things other than that - none verifiable and I don't want to spread misinformation. Only thing I'm pretty sure of is there were gunshots confirmed by cop and multiple neighbors of mine.”

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Yet another person said on Facebook “I heard from the Nextdoor app that cops are looking for someone who killed 3 people. Video shows cops in Planet fitness parking lot but unclear where shooting occurred.”

However, these claims could not be verified.

El Cerrito, Richmond: Reactions amid lockdown Several people reacted to the news of the lockdown, sharing what they were seeing unfold. “I think that was the reason why I saw two CHP cars speeding in traffic while driving on the freeway right by El Cerrito Home Depot around 8:50pm or so,” one wrote. Another added “Me and my daughter had just left the Ross 5 mins before we got an alert and have seen a ton of cops speeding down Macdonald Ave.”

Yet another said “My daughter and I are in Hercules and cop cars we’re driving by like crazy, they must be requesting units from other jurisdictions.”

Meanwhile, one person also added “we’re locked down by Alvarado Park too. Cops are EVERYWHERE around here.”