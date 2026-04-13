Downtown Greenville shooting: Police officer shot near the Hyatt in SC; suspect in custody

Update: The Greenville Police Department has provided an update on the shooting in downtown Greenville, confirming that one officer was shot and another was injured. A suspect has been taken into custody.

Police officer shot in Greenville, SC.(Unsplash)

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In a Facebook post, the department said, "At 12:29 p.m., Central Business District officers responded to a reported assault on North Main Street near 233 N. Main St. During the incident, One officer was shot, and another was injured. The officers were transported to the hospital for treatment. A suspect is in custody at this time. This remains an active investigation, and additional information will be released as it becomes available."

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Initial report: A police officer was shot in downtown Greenville, South Carolina, on Monday. According to journalist Cody Alcorn, the incident occurred near the Hyatt following a call about a person being removed from the property. The suspect is now in custody.

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{{^usCountry}} In a post on Facebook, Alcorn added, "A witness told me the suspect was in handcuffs when the shooting happened. He was apparently fighting with the officer and got a hold of gun." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a post on Facebook, Alcorn added, "A witness told me the suspect was in handcuffs when the shooting happened. He was apparently fighting with the officer and got a hold of gun." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to Alcorn, the officer is expected to be ok. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Alcorn, the officer is expected to be ok. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Witness reports {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Witness reports {{/usCountry}}

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Several witnesses and local residents took to social media to report police activity in the area.

One witness wrote, "We saw all the cops coming up church street onto Beattie & were wondering what happened."

Another added, "My husband had a ton of them pass him on Haywood Road with a helicopter over head. Hope the office will be ok."

A third user reported, "In downtown now, it is insane with cops flying around everywhere and roads blocked! Praying the officer survives."

Another witness commented, "I work downtown and heard all the sirens. Scary stuff. Prayers the officer is ok."

One more added, "I’ve been hearing the sirens forever and was wondering."

There are also unconfirmed reports that a second officer may have been injured. Authorities have not yet verified those details.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan ...Read More Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit. Read Less

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