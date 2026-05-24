'Dozens of gunshots': Journalist captures exact moment gunfire erupts near the White House

Gunshots were fired near the White House on Saturday evening, according to Reuters. Police and security personnel quickly swarmed the area, sealing off access to the White House complex. President Donald Trump was inside the White House at the time, as he worked on negotiations related to a potential deal with Iran. There were no immediate reports of any injuries.

'Dozens of gunshots'

Police and members of the Secret Service block streets around the White House, Saturday, May 23, 2026, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Journalists on the North Lawn at the time later posted on X that they were instructed to run for cover and shelter inside the White House press briefing room.

Selina Wang, senior White House Correspondent for ABC News, shared a video capturing the moment the gunfire erupted. In the clip, she is seen recording on her phone before suddenly hearing the shots and immediately ducking for safety.

Posting on X, Wang wrote, "I was in the middle of taping on my iPhone for a social video from the White House North Lawn when we heard the shots. It sounded like dozens of gunshots. We were told to sprint to the press briefing room where we are holding now."

Authorities respond

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} FBI Chief Kash Patel wrote on X, “FBI is on the scene and supporting Secret Service responding to shots fired near White House grounds - we will update the public as we’re able.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} FBI Chief Kash Patel wrote on X, “FBI is on the scene and supporting Secret Service responding to shots fired near White House grounds - we will update the public as we’re able.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} On X, Secret Service said it was "aware of reports of shots fired near 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW and are working to corroborate the information with personnel on the ground. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available." White House correspondents' dinner shooting {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On X, Secret Service said it was "aware of reports of shots fired near 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW and are working to corroborate the information with personnel on the ground. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available." White House correspondents' dinner shooting {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Saturday’s incident comes less than a month after gunfire erupted at the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Saturday’s incident comes less than a month after gunfire erupted at the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and several Cabinet members were evacuated from the venue by the Secret Service. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and several Cabinet members were evacuated from the venue by the Secret Service. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Authorities identified the suspect as Cole Tomas Allen, 31, who was arrested at the scene. He was charged with federal firearms offenses and attempting to assassinate US President Donald Trump. The charges include using a firearm during a violent crime and transporting a firearm across state lines with the intent to commit a felony.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan ...Read More Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON