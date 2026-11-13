Dr. Matt Lambert: Logan Circle shooter posted report on mould and water issues in condo as 'manifesto' before shooting spree
Doctor Matt Lambert was ID’d as shooter in D.C.'s Logan Circle. Condo mold and water leak dispute featured in a “manifesto” posted before the shooting.
Dr. Matt Lambert, a respected physician who lived in a $1.1 million condo in Logan Circle, Washington D.C., was identified as the suspect in the shooting Wednesday that killed one and injured five. Lambert was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Reports say that Lambert was in a legal battle with the building's homeowner's association, called the Metropole Condominium Association, for more than a year. The deceased victim has been identified as the manager of the building, who was shot inside a VIDA Fitness gym. DC's Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said that they are investigating the legal dispute between Lambert and the homeowner's association as a possible motive behind the shooting. The incident remains under investigation.
Dr. Matt Lambert's Manifesto
Dr. Matt Lambert has been providing updates on problems with his condo and the legal fight via an X account called @miceandmold, the New York Post reported. He alleged in the lawsuit filed in March 2025 that repair work in the building led to mould growth and water leakage in his apartment.
Also read: Dr. Matt Lambert, suspect in DC's Logan Square shooting, had a long litigation with building's homeowners' association
Deep Dive
Minutes before shots rang out at the VIDA Fitness gym on Wednesday afternoon, the X account linked to Dr. Matt Lambert posted an engineer's report on the building showing "suspected microbial growth" and "water intrusion" in his condo. It shows that Lambert would be handed a "hefty" bill for the repair work on the walls due to the damages.
“My manifesto is an engineering report,” Lambert wrote from the account, sharing a screenshot of the report.
Also read: Shooter kills one, injures several before turning the gun on himself near White House in Washington D.C.
DC mass shooting: What to know
MPD's interim police chief Jeff Carroll said that Dr. Matt Lambert first shot a victim fatally inside the gym. He then came outside and started shooting at random. Brooke Pinto, the Council Member of Ward 2 in D.C., said that only the shooting inside the gym appeared to be targeted.
Dr. Lambert then went inside the building, tried to set fire to it, fired a few shots in the hallway, before eventually barricading himself inside his apartment on the seventh floor.
Lambert was on call with responding deputies who were negotiating the situation. However, at one point, they heard a gunshot after which the phone line went silent. The police then entered the building and found the suspect deceased with a gunshot wound to the head.
Dr. Matt Lambert was first identified by NBC4 Washington, citing two federal officials.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More