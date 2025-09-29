Drug addiction battle, dating a Mormon woman: New shocking revelations about Michigan Church shooter

Thomas Sanford, a suspected Michigan church shooter, ranted against against Mormons and called them “the antichrist” in an attack on a municipal council candidate in his hometown. The incident occurred days before he set the Latter-day Saints church to fire and started shooting at its members. Thomas Sanford, suspected of killing four during a church shooting in Michigan, had previously voiced anti-Mormon beliefs to candidate Kris Johns.(X/@GhostPatriotUS)

Kris Johns, a 44-year-old candidate for a Burton City Council seat, told the Detroit Free Press that he encountered an “extremely friendly” Sanford while knocking on people's doors during his campaigning last week.

Sanford speaks about his religious beliefs, battle with drug addiction

Over the course of their roughly 20-minute conversation, Sanford opened up about his service as a US Marine in Iraq and his battle with drug addiction after returning home.

During discussion about religious belief, Johns told the outlet, the exchange took “a very sharp turn.” Sanford claimed to have dated a woman whose family was Mormon while he was living in Utah.

The council candidate, who has subsequently communicated with the FBI and Michigan State Police, claimed that Sanford barraged him with inquiries concerning the foundational principles of Mormonism, the significance of Jesus in the faith, the church's history, and its founder, Joseph Smith.

Sanford calls Mormonism ‘the antichrist’

“It was very much standard anti-LDS talking points that you would find on YouTube, TikTok, Facebook. I just didn’t know what the next question was going to be,” he told the Detroit Free Press. Sanford went on to call Mormonism “the antichrist,” he said.

Johns claimed that when he first saw Sanford's image on TV and social media posts, he recognized him right away.

Sanford, 40, struck the front door of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in nearby Grand Blanc on Sunday with his Chevy Silverado truck, and then used an assault weapon to shoot attendees. Hundreds of people were inside at the time, according to authorities.

Additionally, he demolished the church structure by setting it on fire.

At least four people were killed and eight were injured in the shooting.