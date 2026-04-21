Dunkin' giving away 1 million free coffees: Here's when and how to grab one

Dunkin', the coffee and doughnut chain, is providing complimentary coffee to its rewards members on Tuesday, April 21. Dunkin' will give free coffee to rewards members on April 21, using promo code FREECOFFEE1 in the app from 9 a.m. local time. (Dunkin')

Dunkin' Rewards members may use the promo code "FREECOFFEE1" within their Dunkin' app starting at 9 a.m. local time on April 21 to take advantage of this offer, while supplies last.

The chain informed USA TODAY that consumers have a week following the receipt of the offer to redeem it. Cold brew and extra-large hot coffees are excluded from this promotion, and there is a restriction of one per customer.

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Dunkin' drops cryptic post on Instagram The company hinted at the upcoming promotion through a mysterious post on Instagram dated Friday, April 17. This post included a screenshot of the Notes app displaying the message, “just a girl and her notes app.”

Within the screenshot, one of the notes had the title "Another million coffees? April 21st?" and contained the text "drop @ 9am code could be freecoffee1."

The caption from the company read, "Just gonna leave this here."

Customers have a period of seven days following the addition of the offer to their account to take advantage of it. There is a restriction of one offer per customer, and the promotion does not apply to cold brew or extra-large hot coffees.

This marks the second occasion this month that Dunkin' is distributing free coffee — enthusiasts also enjoyed a complimentary drink on April Fools Day.