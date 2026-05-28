E Jean Carroll v Donald Trump lawsuits: 5 things to know as DOJ probes journalist who accused POTUS of sexual assault

Elizabeth Jean Carroll, the former magazine columnist, faces a criminal investigation from the Justice Department after accusing Donald Trump of sexual assault. Several outlets reported on the Justice Department launching the probe into Carroll.

E. Jean Carroll exits the New York Federal Court after former President Donald Trump appeared in court in 2024.(AP)

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The investigation focuses on whether there was perjury on Carroll's part when delivering her testimony in the two lawsuits against the Republican president. Here's all you need to know about E Jean Carroll's lawsuits.

E Jean Carroll lawsuits against Trump: 5 things to know

Carroll has filed two civil lawsuits against President Trump, accusing him of sexual assault. One alleged that Trump sexually abused Carroll in a New York department store in the mid-1990s. The other lawsuit is for defaming Carroll. This stems from the 2019 interaction where Trump denied the assault, the lawsuit alleges. It adds that Trump said Carroll was not his type and further claimed she had made up the sexual assault allegation to boost the sales of her book.

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{{^usCountry}} Prosecutors are hinging the case on a 2022 deposition made by Carroll, 82, that she got no outside funding for her lawsuit. In a 2022 deposition on video, Carroll had told then-Trump attorney Alina Habba that no one else was paying for her legal fees. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Prosecutors are hinging the case on a 2022 deposition made by Carroll, 82, that she got no outside funding for her lawsuit. In a 2022 deposition on video, Carroll had told then-Trump attorney Alina Habba that no one else was paying for her legal fees. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} However, this turned out to be inaccurate, since it later came to light that billionaire Reid Hoffman had footed some of the legal bills and expenses. Carroll remains embroiled in many legal battles with Trump. She got millions in awards from juries and Trump is appealing the matter. The president appealed the $5 million sexual abuse case judgement to the Supreme Court. Carroll was awarded $83 million in the defamation case, and Trump reportedly plans to appeal this as well. Who is E Jean Carroll? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, this turned out to be inaccurate, since it later came to light that billionaire Reid Hoffman had footed some of the legal bills and expenses. Carroll remains embroiled in many legal battles with Trump. She got millions in awards from juries and Trump is appealing the matter. The president appealed the $5 million sexual abuse case judgement to the Supreme Court. Carroll was awarded $83 million in the defamation case, and Trump reportedly plans to appeal this as well. Who is E Jean Carroll? {{/usCountry}}

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E Jean Carroll wrote for Elle Magazine and her advice column ran from 1993 to 2019 – becoming one of the longest running such columns in American publishing history. She also holds the distinction of being the first female contributing editor for Playboy magazine.

Carroll has also written for other notable publications like Rolling Stone, Esquire, and Vanity Fair. Her accusation against Trump came via her book – What Do We Need Men For?: A Modest Proposal, which was published in 2019.

In the case between Carroll and Trump, her attorneys had told the judge they secured money from Hoffman's nonprofit. They clarified that Carroll had not met nor had any conversations with anyone linked to the nonprofit. At the time, Habba had told the court that Carroll's team ‘conspired to conceal the truth for nearly six months.’

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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